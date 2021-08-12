Canada and British Columbia invest to revitalize Lions Bay Beach Park

LIONS BAY, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities, enhance peoples' quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs, and Ron McLaughlin, Mayor, Village of Lions Bay, announced funding to revitalize the Lions Bay Beach Park, an important part of the community's recreation infrastructure.

The Lions Bay Beach Park revitalization will replace a number of structures to improve accessibility and the quality of community infrastructure. The washroom bunker will be replaced with a new facility; playground structures will be installed; and a new boat storage rack and rehabilitated jetty will be added for public enjoyment of recreational water activities. The project also includes new accessible pathways to the beach and covered picnic areas. Upgrading the park facilities will provide a modern and inclusive outdoor space for the community.

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are investing over $784,000 in this project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream. Canada is contributing $428,175, British Columbia is contributing $356,777, and the Village of Lions Bay is contributing $285,486.

Quotes

"Public recreation facilities are essential to provide safe, accessible, and enjoyable spaces that allow our communities to be healthy and liveable. This project will revitalize the Lions Bay Beach Park's facilities to improve accessibility, and allow residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy a more inclusive outdoor space. Through collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners, we are upgrading our communities' most cherished recreational infrastructure to build a cleaner, more resilient, and inclusive British Columbia."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Revitalizing the Lions Bay Beach park will open up the beach area for kids to play safely and for families and individuals to access amenities and fully enjoy the beautiful outdoors in Lions Bay for generations to come. Together with the federal government, we are investing in infrastructure that helps improve people's health and well-being, promotes active lifestyles and connects people and communities through culture and recreation."

Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The Lions Bay Beach Park is the principle outdoor recreation facility and gathering place for the entire community and enhances the attractiveness of Lions Bay as a community for current and potential residents and businesses. The revitalized park will improve accessibility of community amenities and recreational opportunities for both residents and visitors from throughout the region."

Ron McLaughlin, Mayor, Village of Lions Bay

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.4 billion in over 600 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than in over 600 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Plan. The Province is investing $3.6 billion over a 10-year period under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for British Columbia's infrastructure initiatives.

