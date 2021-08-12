KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and British Columbia. Investments in public transit infrastructure during this unprecedented time provides an opportunity to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and make our communities more inclusive and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced joint funding of $282,500 to install two bus shelters for the new RapidBus station located on Highway 97 and Sexsmith Road in Kelowna, B.C.

These shelters will improve the comfort and safety of transit users thanks to upgrades that will offer protection against weather conditions as well as better lighting and seating. Better accessibility will help encourage more individuals to use public transit to commute.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream, the Government of Canada is investing $113,000. The Government of British Columbia is investing $169,500 in this project.

"Investing in B.C.'s public transit is an essential part of growing our economy, creating good quality jobs, and building communities where people can get where they need to go in a cleaner and more affordable way. These two new bus shelters will improve the commuting experience for Kelowna residents, and help the environment at the same time. Our infrastructure plan is committed to investing in thousands of projects that create jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These new shelters will be a welcome addition to Kelowna's RapidBus network and B.C. is grateful for the federal government's ongoing support of our investments in public transit. Expanding our province's RapidBus networks is just one of the innovative ways B.C. is making public transit faster, more efficient and more affordable for families. Investments in public transit play a vital role in building a cleaner, greener and more equitable communities."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Bus shelters provide people a safe place, out of the elements, to wait for the bus and are an important piece of transit infrastructure. It's great to see our federal and provincial government partners support new and improved bus shelters in Kelowna, helping encourage more people to choose public transit and make our neighbourhoods more accessible and inclusive."

His Worship Colin Basran, Mayor of Kelowna

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.4 billion in over 600 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 600 infrastructure projects under the Investing in plan. On February 10, 2021 , the federal government announced $14.9 billion for public transit projects over the next eight years, including $3 billion per year in permanent funding for Canadian communities beginning in 2026-27. Through major transit projects, large urban centres can expand transit systems to keep up with population growth and provide better service to public transit users.

