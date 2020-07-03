NELSON, BC, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - New investments in community infrastructure by the governments of Canada and British Columbia will benefit Central Interior communities while also supporting economic recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic by getting projects underway and meeting communities' needs as they restart their economies.

These investments will play a key role in strengthening local economies, and helping ensure British Columbians have access to the services and cultural networks they need to build resilient communities.

Today, Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Michelle Mungall, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Nelson-Creston, on behalf of the Honourable Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for 25 projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan in the Central Interior.

The Nelson Civic Theatre Society will rehabilitate the Nelson Civic Theatre into a cultural media arts centre. This project will divide the existing 10,000 square feet theatre into three separate theatre spaces. Each theatre will be upgraded with new seating as well as updates to the lobby area, a new elevator and new washrooms, box office and reception area.

The Okanagan Indian Band will rebuild the cultural arbor that had been a longstanding community gathering place for powwows, ceremonies, youth and elders' gatherings, cultural events and workshops. Including a stage, children's play area, walking path, bleachers, and landscaping, the new space will restore a key venue for bringing residents together and celebrating the Band's heritage.

The District of Lillooet will install a new carbon dioxide refrigeration system to replace the existing ammonia system in the Lillooet Recreation Centre facility. The new system will be safer and re-use the heat generated by the plant to heat other parts of the arena to save energy and reduce operating costs.

Among the other projects receiving this funding are improvements to community centres, health centres, storm water management, drinking water and wastewater facilities, cultural facilities and social support hubs.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $22.6 million, the Government of British Columbia is contributing over $15 million and the individual applicants are contributing more than $4 million to these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada Plan.

More than $7 million of the federal and provincial funding is going to three projects in Indigenous communities.

Further announcements of infrastructure investments will follow in the coming months as Canada and British Columbia work together to support jobs, improve our communities, and safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

Quotes

"Investing in community, recreation and cultural centres promotes people's health and well-being and builds strong dynamic communities where people want to put down roots and do business. Cultural hubs like the Nelson Civic Theatre and the Okanagan Indian Band's Cultural Arbor are the backbone of our communities and important focal points for activities that bring people together and help us grow. These, along with the 23 other projects we're announcing today, will support local economies now, help celebrate local heritage, and bring residents new amenities and programs that will make a real difference in people's lives for years to come."

Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and of Rural Economic Development

"In partnership with the federal government, we are investing in infrastructure that will strengthen communities by boosting local economies and creating opportunities for people across British Columbia. Now, more than ever, people need public spaces and services to support their health and well-being, and this infrastructure funding will bring jobs and hope to communities when they need it most."

The Honourable Michelle Mungall, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Nelson-Creston, on behalf of the Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. The governments of Canada and British Columbia are providing more than $134 million for the first intake of project applications under the Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Plan, and more than $94 million for the first intake under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS).

and are providing more than for the first intake of project applications under the Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Plan, and more than for the first intake under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The second intake for both streams was announced on June 25, 2020 , with the following funding available from the governments of Canada and British Columbia combined:

, with the following funding available from the governments of and combined: CCRIS: up to $100.6 million



RNIS: up to $58.7 million

Information about the programs and applications can be found on the B.C. government website: www.gov.bc.ca/Investing-in-Canada-Infrastructure-Program

Related products

Backgrounder

Canada and British Columbia invest in infrastructure in the Interior to create jobs and strengthen communities

Joint federal, provincial and applicant funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support 25 infrastructure projects in British Columbia's Interior communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $22.6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Government of British Columbia is contributing over $15 million and the applicants (municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profits) are contributing more than $4 million.

Of the $37.6 million in federal and provincial funding announced today, $7 million will be going to three projects in Indigenous communities.

CCRIS project Information

Community Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Applicant Funding Ashcroft Community Centre Hot Tub Replacement Construction of a 15-person fibreglass outdoor hot tub with therapy jets to replace the existing hot tub and will include a portable lift to assist patrons with mobility issues in and out of the tub. $69,686 $58,066 $46,464 Central Okanagan Building Community Inclusiveness, Stewardship and Connectivity in Regional Park Construction of three new multi-use trails and park amenities including washrooms, parking areas, signage, and guardrail fences within Black Mountain/sntsk'il'ntən Regional Park. $390,000 $324,967 $260,033 Chase Wilson Park Footbridge Project Design, construction and installation of a 25-metre footbridge with a 1.8-metre wide bridge deck to provide pedestrians with a safe and easy walking access to schools, healthcare facilities, shopping and recreational activities. $60,000 $49,995 $40,005 Okanagan Indian Band Cultural Arbor Reconstruction Project Reconstruction of a cultural arbor, a community gathering place for many years, includes a stage, washrooms, children's play area, walking path, bleachers, a public announcement sound system, landscaping and fencing. $663,750 $0 $221,250 Invermere Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance: Markin-MacPhail Westside Legacy Trail Upgrades to the final two segments of a seven-segment multi-use trail including paving, painting a centre line and distance markings, building culverts, new fencing and signage. $540,902 $338,063 $473,290 Nakusp Nakusp and Area Bike Society: Mt. Abriel Recreation Site Phases 2.2 and 3 Construction of additional trails designed for cross-country mountain biking, hiking and trail running. These include approximately 22.1 km of non-motorized trails including a peak to beach trail, connectivity trails, intermediate and advanced trails, as well as parking, and staging and kiosk areas. $226,574 $141,608 $198,253 Nelson Nelson Cycling Club: Nelson and Area Trail Network Enhancement Project Upgrade of bike skills park includes an upgrade to the existing facility, addition of beginners' area and kids pump track, and expansion of the trails' challenge levels. $73,204 $45,752 $64,054 Nelson Nelson Civic Theatre Society: Developing the Civic Theatre into a Cultural Media Arts Centre Renovating the Nelson Civic Theatre into a cultural media arts centre to include three new theatres with new seating, updates to the lobby, a new elevator, new washrooms, box office and reception area. $1,672,000 $1,045,000 $1,463,000 Okanagan-Similkameen Naramata Recreation Access and Enhancement Project Improvements to Manitou Park in Naramata including accessible washrooms, a multi-use accessibility pathway, an Indigenous monument, landscape architecture and environmental planning. $124,000 $103,323 $82,677

RNIS project information

Community Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Applicant Funding Ashcroft No 1. Lift Station Replacement Replacement of the existing #1 lift station in Ashcroft will include the installation of a deep wet well, two submersible pumps, and relocation of an existing generator. $828,000 $552,000 $0 Cache Creek Debris Flow Management: Old Cariboo Road Improvements to Old Cariboo Road including regrading approximately 170 metres of road, installation of culverts, bank restoration and erosion protection management. $115,337 $76,891 $0 Central Kootenay Woodbury Village Water System Treatment Upgrade Project Updating the Woodbury Village Water System including construction of a new treatment building, replacement of UV and chlorination systems, installation of control systems, upgrades to booster station, reservoir control, integration of SCADA into regional district system, and relocation of water intake. $288,504 $192,336 $0 Central Kootenay Galena Trail Restoration Project Restoration of cable car crossing and replacement of wooden bridge/ boardwalk as well as related works. $100,000 $80,000 $20,000 Central Kootenay RDCK East Shore Connectivity Project Improvements to broadband connectivity by installing fibre-optic infrastructure to the communities of Riondel, Boswell and Wynndel as part of the East Shore Connectivity Project. $469,200 $312,800 $0 Coldstream WI Hall Replacement Project Replacement of existing community hall and community kitchen with a larger, more accessible facility including a museum and gallery. $1,162,425 $929,940 $232,485 Cranbrook Wastewater Lagoons and Influent Trunkmain Upgrade Project Upgrades to existing wastewater treatment lagoon system including replacement of piping between and underneath lagoon cells, repair and regrading of lagoon dyke slopes with armoring along Joseph Creek, as well as related civil, mechanical and electrical works. $4,110,326 $3,288,261 $822,066 East Kootenay Edgewater Connectivity Project Improvements to broadband connectivity by installing fibre-optic lines and connecting telecom equipment to connect town assets to the Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation's regional fibre-optic network. $491,400 $327,600 $0 Grand Forks Water System Improvements Reconstruction and expansion of the eastside reservoir in Grand Forks including site preparation, installation of SCADA, controls, piping and overflow. $2,178,554 $1,452,370 $0 Lillooet New Carbon Dioxide Refrigeration Plant for Lillooet REC Centre Installation of a new CO 2 refrigeration system to replace the existing ammonia system in the Lillooet Recreation, Education and Cultural (REC) Centre including installation of hot water tank, circulation pump, electrical and control fixtures, pipes, fittings and connections. $720,000 $480,000 $0 Logan Lake Production Well 1 Replacement Replacement of Well 1 and construction of a new pump house will include drilling a new groundwater production well with well screening, wellhead works, tie-ins and pump installation, conversion of existing well to a monitoring well, mechanical and electrical works. $585,000 $390,000 $0 Midway Community Centre Expansion and Energy Efficiency Retrofit Expansion of the Midway Community Centre by approximately 371 square metres including a commercial grade kitchen, an accessibility lift, and all related electrical, mechanical and plumbing works. $711,396 $474,264 $0 Okanagan-Similkameen Willowbrook Water Treatment: Chlorine Contact System Installation of chlorine contact system components in the Willowbrook water system including all electrical work and instrumentation as well as installation of valves and fittings. $89,252 $59,501 $0 Sicamous Shuswap (Secwepemc) Healing Centre Construction of a wellness and healing centre for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people within the District of Sicamous focusing on mental health, addiction services and counselling services. $3,554,359 $2,369,572 $0 Skeetchestn Indian Band Skeetchestn Learning Garden Centre Expansion of Skeetchestn Community School community garden and food production services including a new greenhouse, small animal pens and shelters, processing area, cold storage, washrooms and workshops. $489,658 $0 $ 163,220 Thompson-Nicola Pritchard Community Water System Filtration Project Construction of a new water treatment facility for the community of Pritchard including water filtration plant with disinfection and chlorination, intake improvements, new treatment building, upgrades to existing facilities, treated water piping and equipment, and waste piping and equipment. $2,969,695 $1,979,796 $0

Province opens applications for infrastructure funding to build stronger communities: https://news.gov.bc.ca/22503

Associated links

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html

Government of Canada takes action on COVID-19:

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/canadas-reponse/government-canada-takes-action-covid-19.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/bc-eng.html

B.C.'s Restart Plan: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/bc-restart-plan

Government of British Columbia's Infrastructure program:

www.gov.bc.ca/Investing-in-Canada-Infrastructure-Program

