Canada and British Columbia invest in 14 CleanBC infrastructure projects across the province to create cleaner, stronger communities

Yesterday, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Bowinn Ma, British Columbia's Minister of State for Infrastructure acting for the Honourable George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, announced more than $32.8 million in joint federal-provincial funding for 14 green infrastructure projects in B.C.

Among these projects, the Resort Municipality of Whistler will benefit from an expansion of the Sea-to-Sky Electric Vehicle Charging Network, including the installation of 41 new electric vehicle charging stations and upgrades to the electric grid to support future demand. Thirteen of the new stations will be direct-current fast-charging stations capable of charging a battery from empty to 80% in 30-60 minutes depending on vehicle battery size.

The investment will also help improve housing options for vulnerable seniors with upgrades to the building envelope, ventilation system, space, and water heating for 26 supported housing units in Victoria, in partnership with Pacifica Housing. The project will decarbonize the building and improve comfort in extreme weather events like heat waves and wildfires.

In addition, some of the funding will support the partnership between the Skidegate Band Council, the Old Massett Village Council, and the Council of Haida Nations to construct a new solar energy farm. The solar photovoltaic farm will be built and operated jointly by the partnership members to generate clean energy, which will displace fossil fuel use on Haida Gwaii's northern isolated grid.

Other CleanBC projects announced yesterday include a hydropower station and the installation of heat recovery systems to produce renewable natural gas.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $18.5 million and the Government of British Columbia is contributing over $14.3 million in these 14 projects through the second intake of the CleanBC Communities Fund, under the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Contributions from municipal, First Nation and not-for-profit recipients total more than $10.9 million

Quotes

"British Columbians have long been leaders on climate action, and our government is committed to helping them be even more ambitious. Our partnership with province of British Columbia, through the CleanBC Communities Fund, will enable communities to leverage the power of clean energy and successfully transition to a clean economy that works for everyone."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're working across all levels of governments and with Indigenous peoples to directly address the climate crisis and build a better future for people across the province through CleanBC. The latest round of CleanBC Communities Fund projects will mean improved community resources, reduced local air and carbon pollution, and more job opportunities for people in a cleaner economy."

The Honourable George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

"Investments into green infrastructure will build healthy, resilient, and sustainable communities today that will allow us to prosper well into the future. All orders of government are working together across BC to ensure communities adopt green technologies that will improve residents' quality of life, create good paying jobs, and help reach our 2050 net-zero targets. Through a $1.2 million federal investment for an upgraded electrical grid and 41 new EV charging stations, Whistler will continue to make progress on tackling its largest source of emissions."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

"Thank you to the CleanBC Communities Fund for your support providing 41 new charging stations throughout the Resort Municipality of Whistler and within the Sea to Sky corridor. This infrastructure is an important step towards getting our residents and our many visitors into EVs and reducing GHG emissions in our region."

Jack Crompton, Mayor of Whistler

Quick facts

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is providing over 11 years for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. The CleanBC Communities Fund provides federal and provincial funding for community infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a decreased reliance on fossil fuels, focusing on renewable energy, access to clean-energy transportation, improved energy efficiency of buildings, and the generation of clean energy.

These new investments build on a recent commitment to provide record provincial and federal funding for the CleanBC Communities Fund, bringing the total joint investment to more than $240 million for local clean infrastructure projects that will benefit people across the province.

for local clean infrastructure projects that will benefit people across the province. Since 2018, the federal government has invested $69,429,021 in CleanBC projects.

in CleanBC projects. B.C. is currently accepting funding applications for the third intake until May 25, 2022 .

Related products

Backgrounder: Canada and British Columbia invest in 14 CleanBC infrastructure projects across the province to create cleaner, stronger communities

Joint federal and provincial funding through the CleanBC Communities Fund under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support 14 projects in British Columbia. Introduced in 2018, the CleanBC Communities Fund promotes cleaner energy and reduced emissions in communities across the province. The projects announced yesterday will retrofit local facilities to enhance energy efficiency, increase renewable energy sources, and improve access to clean transportation.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $18.5, and the Government of British Columbia is contributing over $14.3 million in these 14 projects through the second intake of CleanBC Communities Fund, under the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Contributions from municipal, First Nation and non-profit recipients total more than $10.9 million.

Project Information

Recipients Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding First Nation / Municipal / Other Funding Abbotsford Biogas Upgrading Technology at JAMES Plant Add biogas upgrading equipment to the JAMES Wastewater Treatment Plant, establish an on-site renewable gas connection for an external gas pipeline, and perform related works $1,287,000 $3,431,785 $1,716,215 Haida Gwaii Skidegate Band Council TLL Yahda Energy Solar Farm Build a solar panel farm with battery storage, and perform associated electrical and site work $3,039,485 $0 $1,013,162 Huu-ay-aht First Nations Sarita River Hydro* Build a grid-connected hydropower station with approximately 5.4 MW capacity and related infrastructure to provide energy security for the Huu-ay-aht First Nation and neighbouring communities on the west coast of central Vancouver Island $3,916,666 $783,333 $522,223 Metro Vancouver Wastewater Treatment Plant Heat Recovery Install renewable energy producing equipment at the Lulu Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, including a heat recovery system and wastewater infrastructure $2,141,552 $1,784,448 $1,427,880 Nanaimo French Creek Pollution Control Centre Heat Recovery and Solar Energy Upgrade wastewater and heating, ventilation and air conditioning infrastructure, and install solar panels and heat recovery equipment $400,007 $333,305 $266,706 Nelson Civic Centre Low-Carbon Heritage Renewal Upgrade the roof, walls, windows, and doors, and install new energy-recovery ventilators and a heat-recovery chiller $1,058,844 $2,823,408 $1,411,969 Penelakut Island First Nation Solar Resilience Initiative Install solar panel arrays, and establish back-up power for the community centre through battery banks $184,828 $0 $61,610 Penticton Electric Vehicle Rapid Charging Infrastructure** Install four direct-current-fast-charging stations for vehicles and perform electric upgrades to support charging demand to expand electric vehicle charging network $134,761 $112,290 $89,853 Powell River Recreation Complex Ice Plant Heat Recovery Add a heat recovery system to the ice plant, utilizing space and pool heating systems. $846,589 $705,420 $564,465 Prince George Kin Centre Arenas Refrigeration & Energy Recovery Upgrades Add a heat recovery system to the ammonia refrigeration plant, and upgrade the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems $1,778,000 $1,481,518 $1,185,482 Saanich G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre Heat Recovery & Mechanical Upgrade Upgrade and install new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning components, including heat recovery mechanisms $1,574,099 $1,311,618 $1,049,531 Victoria Oaklands Community Centre: HVAC & Control System Replacement Install new heat recovery ventilator and heat pumps, replace electric heaters, and upgrade the building control system $94,025 $78,346 $62,692 Pacifica Housing Advisory Association Retrofits for Low-Income Housing Upgrade the building envelope, ventilation system, space heating, and domestic water heating for 26 affordable/social housing units $867,692 $542,307 $759,232 Whistler Sea to Sky Electric Vehicle Network Expansion Expand the existing Sea-to-Sky Electric Vehicle Charging Network by adding approximately 28 dual-port Level-2 and 13 direct-current fast-charging stations and making necessary upgrades to the electrical grid to handle future charging demand $1,190,296 $991,814 $793,632

*Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all related requirements.

**Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Green Infrastructure stream—a component of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in British Columbia

www.gov.bc.ca/Investing-in-Canada-Infrastructure-Program

CleanBC Communities Fund, including program eligibility and information for third intake

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/climate-change/clean-buildings/cleanbc-communities-fund

Overview of CleanBC Plan and the CleanBC Roadmap

https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Media Relations, 250-953-3834; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]