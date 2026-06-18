Canada and British Columbia forge new partnership to accelerate homebuilding, lower costs, and build new local infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly. In response, a confident Canada is choosing to build. Canada's new government is building major projects – new ports, mines, highways, and energy infrastructure – that will transform our economy and unlock billions of dollars in new investment for Canadian workers and businesses. In parallel, we are investing in the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day: houses people can afford, hospitals that provide care close to home, and transit that gets people to work on time.

To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today joined the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, to announce a landmark new partnership between the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia that will transform, connect, and modernise communities across the province. Over the next 10 years, Canada's new government is investing more than $5 billion in British Columbia's local infrastructure.

Through the federal government's new Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF), we will invest:

Nearly $1.6 billion over 10 years – matched by British Columbia for a total of up to $3.2 billion – to lower development charges for multi-unit housing by up to 50% in priority communities, saving up to $40,000 per unit, and expand housing-enabling infrastructure such as water systems, wastewater systems, and local roads.

– matched by British Columbia for a total of up to $3.2 billion – to lower development charges for multi-unit housing by up to 50% in priority communities, saving up to $40,000 per unit, and expand housing-enabling infrastructure such as water systems, wastewater systems, and local roads. More than $600 million over three years – matched by British Columbia for a total of up to $1.2 billion – to modernise and expand health infrastructure such as hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centres, and other critical facilities so more British Columbians can get faster health care when they need it.

– matched by British Columbia for a total of up to $1.2 billion – to modernise and expand health infrastructure such as hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centres, and other critical facilities so more British Columbians can get faster health care when they need it. Up to $50 million over five years to support community infrastructure projects in coastal communities, with priority to projects in Terrace and Prince Rupert.

To further accelerate homebuilding in British Columbia, the Government of Canada has introduced legislation that would provide a one-time transfer of $284 million to British Columbia to reduce barriers to new construction.

The federal and provincial governments also agreed to launch the new Canada-British Columbia Partnership on Condo Conversion. Together, through Build Canada Homes and BC Housing, we will leverage innovative financing tools to convert more than 2,200 vacant condo units in priority growth areas into affordable homes. This is one of the fastest and most efficient ways to increase housing supply – welcoming British Columbians to new, affordable homes as quickly as possible.

Through the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF), the federal government will invest $2.5 billion over 10 years to build new transit projects – such as the Surrey-Langley Sky Train extension project that is currently underway – and increase service access and frequency in high-traffic areas. This funding is in addition to the $852 million previously announced by the federal government to support TransLink and BC Transit.

Canada and British Columbia are also partnering to build new infrastructure for the community of Tumbler Ridge, including a new secondary school and renovations to the local health centre. The federal government and the provincial government will each provide $100 million for construction, which is expected to begin as early as this summer – starting with the removal of the existing school.

In the face of global uncertainty, Canada's new government is building across the country – to catalyse new investment, create good career opportunities, and deliver the strong, safe, and affordable communities Canadians need to live the lives they want for themselves. We are working in the spirit of cooperative federalism – in full partnership with provinces and territories – to build a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Canada for all.

Quotes

"Canadians gave our government a clear mandate to build a stronger country – one where people are empowered with more opportunities, lower costs, safer communities, and homes you can afford. We're working in partnership with the Government of British Columbia to deliver – building affordable homes, modern transit, and new community spaces all across B.C. Together, we're building a stronger British Columbia, and a stronger Canada for all."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"At a time when global uncertainty is creating real pressure here at home, British Columbians expect governments to come together and get things done. This partnership builds on the strong steps B.C. has taken on housing, by making it easier to build homes and investing in the infrastructure communities rely on. That means more homes people can afford, better services, and more good job opportunities as we work together to strengthen B.C. and Canada."

-- The Hon. David Eby, Premier of British Columbia

"Building more homes faster is one of the most important things we can do to make life more affordable for Canadians, and it goes hand in hand with investing in the infrastructure communities need to grow. This new partnership with British Columbia will help cut the costs of building, unlock new housing supply, and get shovels in the ground sooner. At the same time, we're investing in critical infrastructure to support growing communities. By working together with the province and municipalities, we're making it easier to build the homes British Columbians need, while creating good jobs and supporting strong, growing communities."

-- The Hon. Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"British Columbia is committed to working with the Government of Canada to create more homes for people across our province. These investments build on the partnership announced earlier this year to help people move into stable homes and increase access to affordable, permanent housing. We will keep moving this work forward and find practical, innovative solutions with our federal partners so our communities can keep growing, with the housing and infrastructure that people need."

-- The Hon. Christine Boyle, British Columbia's Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

Quick facts

Launched in April, BCSF is investing $51 billion over 10 years in infrastructure across Canada that supports economic growth, housing, health care, education, public transit, sport, and climate adaptation. Funding is delivered through three streams: the Provincial and Territorial stream, the Direct Delivery stream, and the Community stream.

The online portal is now open for BCSF applications under the Direct Delivery stream for projects that are shovel-ready in 2026.

Additionally, British Columbia will receive $326 million through the BCSF's Community stream in 2026-27 to support core infrastructure projects across the province, coming to a total of $1 billion for the next three years (2026-27 to 2028-29).

Across Canada, projects supported through the BCSF are expected to support an average of 42,000 jobs annually and boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

New funding announced under the BCSF today is being delivered through the Provincial and Territorial stream, pending a bilateral funding agreement with the province.

Starting in 2026-27, under the Direct Delivery stream, Canada's Regional Development Agencies are delivering $1 billion in funding over four years to support vital infrastructure projects that strengthen communities and advance regional economic development.

As part of this funding, PacifiCan is delivering $136.3 million over four years to support community infrastructure projects in British Columbia that reflect local priorities and drive regional economic growth. Eligible applicants will be able to apply online.

Subject to Treasury Board approvals, the new partnership between Build Canada Homes and BC Housing builds on existing federal and provincial measures to support housing supply and affordability in British Columbia, including the federal Goods and Services Tax (GST) rebate for eligible first-time home buyers.

In February 2026, Build Canada Homes partnered with BC Housing to support the delivery of 1,100 affordable, supportive, and transitional homes across British Columbia.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]