GRANISLE, BC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of British Columbia, announced over $6.4 million in combined funding that has helped to build 12 secure, rental homes for seniors in Granisle. Copperview Seniors Housing is providing a mix of affordable one and two-bedroom units that will allow residents to remain in their community, close to key services and support networks. Four one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit are adaptable to accommodate the varying needs of the residents. As well, a common area located in in the centre of the building provides a kitchenette and laundry facilities.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Copperview Seniors Housing will make a real difference for people here in Granisle. With every project like this one, we're getting closer to the country we want – one where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development

"Seniors have helped shape this community and it's vital that they can access affordable homes where they can age with dignity and stability. This is what it looks like to deliver for a rural community that critically needs these homes. These new rental homes in Granisle are the result of governments getting to work, in partnership, to create housing options for seniors where they can stay connected, supported and thriving." Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

'We are so pleased that there are 12 new rental homes for seniors in our community. This project means that seniors in Granisle and area can stay in the community they love and continue to be close to friends and family as they age." – Ron Bedard, President, Granisle and District Senior Citizens Association Society

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2025, the federal government has committed $76.13 billion to support the creation of over 195,800 units and the repair of over 359,400 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. Funding provided for 4 McDonald Ave is as follows: $1.28 million in joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy $1.35 million from the Province of British Columbia through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund; $3.8 million from BC Housing through a cost pressures grant $3.8 million from BC Housing through a cost pressures grant..



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram YouTube. These projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government.

Since 2017, the Province has more than 95,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 400 homes in Prince Rupert.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]