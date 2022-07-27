SPARWOOD, BC, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable home. Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West and Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust, Katey Taylor, Executive Director, Elk Valley Family Society and Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust, announced nearly $7 million in funding for 30 affordable rental homes for single parent families, seniors and people living with disabilities in Sparwood.

The Government of Canada is contributing $2 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), while the province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $3.65 million through the Community Housing Fund. Additionally, the Columbia Basin Trust is contributing approximately $812,000.

The new development at 400 Evergreen Crescent is a four-storey building consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for people with moderate and low incomes. Seven of the units will be accessible. The building will have laundry rooms on each floor as well as an indoor-outdoor amenity space on the ground floor, featuring a semi-covered patio, sheltered gathering area and children's play space.

Elk Valley Family Society will own and operate the building. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is dedicated to helping those who need it most, which is why supporting projects such as 400 Evergreen Crescent is so crucial. These 30 homes for single parent families, seniors and people living with disabilities will provide a safe haven and the necessary supports needed for these families to thrive. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Disability inclusion means affordable housing that is also accessible. Investments such as this through the National Housing Strategy help reduce the significant barriers faced by persons with disabilities in accessing housing and make our communities more disability inclusive." – Minister Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"This new 30-unit development will be a welcome addition to Sparwood, providing affordable homes for people with a range of incomes. Our government will continue to work with partners, including non-profits like Elk Valley Family Society and the Columbia Basin Trust who have provided substantial funding, to make sure people aren't forced to leave their communities to find homes they can afford." – Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West and Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust

"Over the years, the Elk Valley Family Society has provided a number of housing options in Sparwood and Fernie, and we congratulate it for adding 30 more units that will make a difference in the lives of local residents. Thank you to all the project's supporters for helping to address a priority of people in this region." – Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust

"We are so excited to have broken ground on the new 30 unit complex. Safe and affordable housing is much needed in Sparwood and surrounding areas. We are really grateful to have such great partners to bring this project to fruition." – Executive Director, Elk Valley Family Society

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over to give more Canadians a place to call home. This project is part of B.C.'s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded nearly 34,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in BC, including approximately 620 homes in the Kootenay region.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

. To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially-funded housing projects in BC is available online at: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Daniele Medlej, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Attorney General and Responsible for Housing, Media Relations, 236 478-0251; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]