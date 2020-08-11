Canada and Alberta invest in recreation and water infrastructure to support strong healthy communities in Central Alberta

WAINWRIGHT, AB, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Alberta recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to support people's health and well-being, and strengthen local economies.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure for Alberta, announced funding for eight projects in Central Alberta.

In the Municipal District of Wainwright, the funding will be used to improve the Greenshields wastewater treatment lagoon and capacity, as well as reduce the risk of leaking, odour and contamination. This will help protect people's health and keep the environment clean.

Another project involves finishing the Alberta Central East Regional Water Transmission System. A further 96.3 kilometres of line will be added to bring a safe reliable water supply to 18 communities in the counties of Minburn, Two Hills and Vermillion River.

Water transmission lines will also be extended by 35.8 kilometres to bring the Village of Edberg in Camrose County, and the Village of Clive in Lacombe County a long-term, secure water supply.

For residents of Consort, the funding is going towards a new aquatic facility to help people stay active and support community development.

These, along with the other projects announced today, will create jobs and strengthen local economies now while promoting sustainable growth and residents' long-term health and well-being.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $19.2 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Streams (GIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Alberta is providing over $23.3 million, while municipalities and communities are contributing more than $6.2 million.

"As a swimmer and lover of aquatic sports, I am excited to announce funding for the Consort aquatic facility. As well, the drinking water and wastewater projects we are announcing today are essential to building strong resilient communities. Our investments in these projects in Wainwright and across Central Alberta will help restart local economies and make a real difference in people's lives for years to come. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Rural communities are an integral part of our country, and they have been impacted by COVID-19 in unprecedented ways. This is why support for community facilities like the new Consort aquatic facility is so important to help communities stay strong, vibrant, and resilient. It is equally important that we continue investing in vital water infrastructure, like the Town of Wainwright's wastewater lagoon upgrades. Since November 2015, the Government of Canada has invested in 227 infrastructure projects in Alberta, including 68 clean water and wastewater projects in rural communities, to strengthen local economies and improve people's quality of life."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Building vital infrastructure is a key part of Alberta's recovery plan. Ensuring communities and organizations can get started on the planning and construction of these ICIP projects figures prominently in our plan to create needed jobs and boost local economies where it matters most."

The Honourable Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure for Alberta

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. The Government of Canada has invested more than $4.6 billion in over 285 infrastructure projects across Alberta under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 285 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/08/backgrounder-canada-and-alberta-invest-in-recreation-and-water-infrastructure-to-support-strong-healthy-communities-in-central-alberta.html

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html?utm_campaign=not-applicable&utm_medium=vanity-url&utm_source=canada-ca_coronavirus

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/ab-eng.html

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

www.infrastructure.gc.ca


