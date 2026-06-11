Canada advances sovereign Earth observation capabilities with $2.4M investment in next-generation satellite technology

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - For over 30 years, Canada's RADARSAT satellites have been providing invaluable Earth observation data, delivering services Canadians rely on every day – from monitoring illegal fishing activities to assisting disaster relief efforts. To build on this legacy and meet growing national needs, the Canadian Space Agency is advancing work on Canada's next-generation satellite system.

Today, following a competitive procurement process, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced three contracts, valued at $2.4 million in total, awarded to Calian, Kepler and MDA Space. These contracts will support the development of concepts for the systems used to control Canada's new generation of Earth observation satellites and manage their data on Earth. This funding complements the funding announced in December 2025 for the satellite infrastructure in orbit.

Together, these investments underscore the growing importance of space as not only a strategic national asset, but also one of our sovereign capabilities under Canada's new Defence Industrial Strategy. Strengthening Canada's sovereign satellite capabilities will help safeguard our country's security, enhance resilience and protect national interests.

Satellites provide daily observations of Canada's lands, waters, and northern regions. This data supports essential services Canadians rely on, from maritime surveillance to tracking sea ice and ensuring the safe delivery of supplies to northern communities.

Quotes

"Earth observation technologies are essential to protecting Canada's security, strengthening our economy, and advancing our sovereignty. These investments support a next-generation satellite system that reinforces Canada's space sector as a sovereign capability and reflects our broader efforts to strengthen Canada's defence industrial capacity, while driving innovation across our space sector."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada has long-standing expertise in radar satellite technology. By building on this strong foundation and the ingenuity of Canada's space sector, we are exploring innovative approaches to help ensure Canadians maintain access to the essential satellite data and services they rely on every day."

Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

Quick facts

Calian, Kepler and MDA Space were each awarded contracts valued at up to $804,000 to develop ground-segment concept studies for Canada's next-generation satellite system.

These contracts are part of the Government of Canada's $1.012 billion, 15‑year investment, announced in October 2023, to support current and future satellite Earth observation needs.

Canada's next-generation satellite system is divided into two segments: Ground segment: Earth-based satellite control system and data management system Space segment: satellite infrastructure in orbit

Following a competitive procurement process for the ground segment, the selected companies are expected to deliver a concept for a modern, flexible ground system; a plan to develop and implement it; and an overview of key technologies, risks and mitigation strategies.

In December 2025, the Canadian Space Agency awarded three contracts to Canadian companies C-CORE, Kepler and MDA Space to develop concept studies for the space segment of Canada's next-generation satellite system.

Links

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]