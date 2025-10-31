TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, alongside the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, co-hosted the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, Ontario, on October 30 and 31, 2025. The meeting brought together ministers from the world's leading economies, as well as global partners and allies, to bring focus to shared priorities for energy security, environmental protection, and addressing climate change.

Building on commitments from the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, environment discussions focused on global cooperation to protect fresh water and ocean ecosystems; improve resource efficiency; and address extreme weather prediction, preparedness, and response, including for wildfires.

Achieved outcomes included:

The G7 Water Coalition Workplan, which commits to enhanced global co-operation on water security, pollution prevention, and climate-driven water risks.

The Toronto Action Plan on Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency, a three-year plan building on efforts led by Germany and other past G7 presidencies, which sets a roadmap for G7 co-operation to promote resource efficiency and combat pollution in high priority sectors, including critical minerals, textiles, and plastics.

Minister Dabrusin also published a Chair's Statement on Extreme Weather Prediction, Preparedness, and Response, which builds upon the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter to enhance co-operation on extreme weather. Environment ministers explored opportunities to use fast-evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and advance resilient infrastructure and nature-based solutions. In her interventions, Minister Dabrusin recognized the value of international collaboration and sharing of resources during recent wildfire seasons. The statement provides recommendations for further G7 action and discussions on this issue at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in November.

Prior to the Ministers' Meeting, Minister Dabrusin hosted a high-level roundtable on mobilizing private finance for environment, which brought together key international stakeholders to explore strategic investments to accelerate the clean energy transition. Canada's support for climate action in developing countries is not only a moral and environmental imperative--it is a smart investment in our own future. Leaders from governments, industry, and philanthropies considered how private capital can help developing economies reach their climate goals sooner and transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient markets, creating more opportunities for investment.

Minister Dabrusin also delivered remarks and engaged in an armchair discussion at the second annual Energy Innovation Forum, co-hosted by Canada and the International Energy Agency. She highlighted a comprehensive approach to climate action that strengthens Canada's economy, drives innovation, and ensures long-term competitiveness. In parallel with the high-level discussions of the Ministers' Meeting, Canada announced investments to advance clean technology, climate resilience, and sustainable energy initiatives at home and abroad, including:

$1.25 million to the Climate Finance Access Network to extend support for climate finance advisors in Small Island Developing States and enhance their capacity to develop investment-ready climate projects.

$2 million to the Creating a Just Transition – Country Platforms initiative, co-led by the International Development Research Centre and the World Resources Institute with partners across the Global South, to promote low-carbon development in countries such as South Africa, Bangladesh, and Brazil.

Over $6.8 million through Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada's Northern REACHE program to the Tarquti Corporation in support of the following energy-transition projects in two communities in the Nunavik region of Quebec. These projects will provide renewable energy to meet approximately 60% of the two communities' electricity needs. Over 25 years, the initiatives will save 96 million litres of diesel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 253,000 tonnes of CO2. Quaqtaq: A three mega-watt wind power project will replace more than 1.1 million litres of diesel each year with clean energy Puvirnituq: A nine mega-watt wind power project will replace more than 3.5 million litres of diesel per year with clean energy



Building on this momentum, Canada will continue to pursue every opportunity in the low carbon economy to the benefit of our people, our natural environment, and our nation's security and economic prosperity.

The outcomes of the Ministers' Meeting set the stage for further collaboration between Canada and its partners at upcoming international forums, including the 9th Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA9), the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), and the 7th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), where Canada will continue to advance clean growth, climate resilience, and nature conservation and position itself to lead in the global economy.

Quotes

"This Ministers' Meeting reinforced that action on the climate and environment can be a key driver of economic competitiveness and prosperity. Canada is advancing global collaboration to safeguard our water, land, and air while accelerating the transition to clean energy and a low-carbon future. By investing in innovation and environmental protection, we're building a more resilient economy--one that creates good jobs, attracts investment, and ensures a healthy planet for generations to come."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Supporting northern and Indigenous communities in their transition to renewable and affordable energy is essential to building healthier, more prosperous communities. These initiatives will deliver environmental, social, and economic benefits while improving energy security and quality of life for Inuit communities in Nunavik, paving the way for a more sustainable future."

– The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick facts

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union). Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues. Over its 50-year history, the G7 has served as a key forum to address common priorities and urgent global issues.

The country assuming the G7 presidency is responsible for setting the agenda for the year, as well as hosting and organizing the summit, along with several meetings between ministers and senior officials throughout the year. As part of its role as G7 President, Canada is hosting a series of ministerial meetings throughout the year.

Following the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, Canada will host the 9th Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA9) in Toronto, Ontario, on October 31 and November 1, 2025, gathering partners to advance global climate action.

From November 10 to 21, 2025, Canada will join the global community at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, to advance the goals of the Paris Agreement, strengthening climate resilience at home and abroad and aligning financial flows with a low-carbon, climate-resilient future that benefits all.

The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) will take place from December 8 to 12, 2025, at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, on the theme Advancing Sustainable Solutions for a Resilient Planet.

