CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. THROUGH ITS WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS IN THE UK, ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF INTELLIGENT CAPITAL

Operating under the Adam & Company brand, the combined teams become a significant wealth management business in Scotland with further growth potential

TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that through its wealth management business in the UK and Crown Dependencies ("CGWM UK"), it has completed its acquisition of Intelligent Capital.

As previously disclosed, professionals of Intelligent Capital will begin to operate under the Adam & Company brand, which represents the Scottish operating business of CGWM UK. Intelligent Capital's core client proposition will remain unchanged, and its financial planners will be fully supported in continuing to directly manage their client relationships. The staff and clients of Intelligent Capital will also benefit from the broad range of resources provided by CGWM UK and the Company's broader global platform.

With the completion of this transaction, Intelligent Capital's Managing Director David Bremner has been appointed to the position of Adam & Company's Head of Wealth Management – Glasgow, and will work closely with Matt Phillips, Director of Wealth Planning for CGWM UK and Graham Storrie, Head of Adam & Company Wealth Management.

David Esfandi, Chief Executive Officer of CGWM UK said: "We are delighted to be growing our business in Scotland and are working closely with David Bremner to support a successful transition to Adam and Company. We will continue to provide our best-in-class integrated investment and financial planning services to our combined clients and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues on board."

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, including business and economic conditions and Canaccord Genuity Group's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward- looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and general economic conditions; the dynamic nature of the financial services industry; and the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, its annual report and its annual information form ("AIF") filed on www.sedar.com as well as the factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" in the AIF, which include market, liquidity, credit, operational, legal and regulatory risks.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

For further information: Investor and media relations inquiries: Christina Marinoff, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Global Corporate Communications, Phone: 416-687-5507, Email: [email protected], www.cgf.com/investor-relations