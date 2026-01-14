CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. BOLSTERS ITS CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISORY CAPABILITY WITH ACQUISITION OF LEADING ADVISOR TO THE RENEWABLE ENERGY SECTOR

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company" or "Canaccord Genuity") is pleased to announce that through its U.S. capital markets business it has acquired Carbon Reduction Capital, LLC ("CRC-IB").

CRC-IB is a leading provider of M&A, project finance and capital raising services in the U.S. across the renewable energy spectrum with dedicated experience in the wind, solar, storage, carbon capture and energy transition segments. Since inception, the CRC-IB team has successfully executed approximately 415 transactions with an aggregate value of approximately US$91 billion.

"Our acquisition of CRC-IB builds on the strong momentum within our advisory franchise and reinforces our strategy of focusing on our core strengths, anchored in advisory and capital raising across high-growth sectors," said Jeff Barlow, CEO of Canaccord Genuity LLC (U.S.). "It also accelerates our sustainability ambitions by leveraging deep sector expertise and unlocking new opportunities to increase our market share in the U.S. and globally."

On behalf of fellow CRC-IB partners and colleagues, Conor McKenna, Partner and Senior Managing Director of CRC-IB added: "Joining Canaccord Genuity marks a significant milestone for CRC-IB, enhancing our ability to serve a growing base of domestic and international clients through a fully independent structure with international reach, allowing us to deliver expanded opportunities for our clients. Equally important, both organizations share a strong cultural alignment and a complementary vision for long-term growth."

In connection with the acquisition, CRC-IB partners Conor McKenna, Nick Knapp, Britta von Oesen, and Gary Durden will serve as Co-Heads of Canaccord Genuity's newly formed Energy Transformation group within its U.S. Sustainability – Energy and Industrial Transformation investment banking platform. The team will deliver M&A, project finance, capital raising, and strategic advisory services to public and private companies and financial sponsors across the renewable energy, commercial, and industrial sectors, leveraging Canaccord Genuity's globally integrated M&A advisory and ECM-driven capital markets capabilities.

Solomon Partners and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods served as CRC-IB's financial advisors, with Willkie Farr & Gallagher serving as counsel to CRC-IB. Legal advisors to Canaccord Genuity were Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

