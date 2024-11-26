CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. STATEMENT REGARDING RECENT MEDIA COVERAGE

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company provides an update to its shareholders regarding a recent media report.

The Company's policy is that it does not comment on specific rumours or speculation. However, due to the publication of an article from a UK-based financial media outlet containing information credited to anonymous sources not known to the Company, we believe that a communication is warranted.

The Company wishes to confirm that there is no plan to sell its wealth management business the UK & Crown Dependencies and that it continues to have a productive working relationship with its strategic and financial partner. We are proud of the value that all our wealth management businesses have created and are fully committed to their continued growth.

The Company regularly explores opportunities to strengthen the value of its business and has been an active acquiror in all geographies where it has operations. We routinely engage with external advisors to assess market conditions and opportunities across our global business.

All shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to rely solely on information provided by the Company in its ongoing disclosures, which are available on the Company website and on SEDAR+.

The Company further notes that this statement is an exception to its policy of not commenting on market rumours, and that in the future it will adhere to this policy. Canaccord Genuity does not plan to provide further comment unless it is determined that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

