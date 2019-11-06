Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Excluding significant items, second quarter earnings per common share of $0.18 (1)

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (Canaccord Genuity Group, the Company,TSX: CF) today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"The diversification of our business mix and the benefit of increased scale in our wealth management business was evident in our second quarter, as we delivered a solid financial result despite a more challenging operating environment for capital markets activities," said Dan Daviau, President & CEO, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "Looking forward, we continue to be optimistic about the opportunities for our business and our ability to drive long-term earnings power for our shareholders."

Second quarter and six months fiscal year-to-date highlights:

(All dollar amounts are stated in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Excluding significant items (1) , diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter were $0.18 per share ( $0.10 per share on an IFRS basis)

, diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter were per share ( per share on an IFRS basis) Excluding significant items (1) , diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of fiscal 2020 were $0.41 per share ( $0.28 per share on an IFRS basis), flat when compared to the first six months of fiscal 2019 (and an increase of 21.7% from $0.23 per share on an IFRS basis)

, diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of fiscal 2020 were per share ( per share on an IFRS basis), flat when compared to the first six months of fiscal 2019 (and an increase of 21.7% from per share on an IFRS basis) Excluding significant items, 72.2% of second quarter diluted earnings per share contributed by global wealth management operations

Returned $40.0 million to shareholders year to date through a substantial issuer bid and reduced common shares outstanding by 6.3% per share

to shareholders year to date through a substantial issuer bid and reduced common shares outstanding by 6.3% per share Second quarter common share dividend of $0.05

Subsequent to the end of the fiscal quarter, completed acquisition of Patersons Securities Limited, substantially increasing the scale of our wealth management business in Australia













Three months ended

September 30 Quarter over-

quarter change Three months

ended June 30 Quarter-over-

quarter change

Q2/20 Q2/19 (4)

Q1/20

Revenue $270,697 $300,036 (9.8)% $325,508 (16.8) % Second fiscal quarter highlights- adjusted1 Expenses - excluding significant items1 $242,125 $261,918 (7.6) % $286,978 (15.6) % Earnings per common share – diluted,

excluding significant items1 $0.18 $0.23 (21.7)% $0.23 (21.7)% Net Income - excluding significant items1,2 $23,760 $28,867 (17.7) % $30,654 (22.5) % Net Income attributable to common shareholders

– excluding significant items1,3 $21,512 $26,291 (18.2) % $28,218 (23.8) % Second fiscal quarter highlights- IFRS Expenses $254,527 $275,414 (7.6 )% $294,156 (13.5) % Earnings per common share – diluted $0.10 $0.09 11.1% $0.18 (44.4) % Net Income2 $13,178 $18,019 (26.9) % $24,290 (45.7) % Net Income attributable to common shareholders3 $11,137 $15,443 (27.9) % $21,854 (49.0) % 1. Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS measures on page 6 of the MD&A 2. Before non-controlling interests and preferred share dividends 3. Net income attributable to common shareholders is calculated as the net income adjusted for non-controlling interests and preferred share dividends 4. During the six months ended September 30, 2018, there was an accounting loss of $13.5 million related to the extinguishment of the $60.0 million

convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued in October 2016. This loss was adjusted to reflect directly in shareholders' equity $4.9 million

of the loss that was related to the conversion feature of the extinguished debentures. The adjustment had no impact on the calculation of the basic or

diluted earnings per share for the three or six month ended September 30, 2018. The comparatives for the prior period have been restated accordingly.

Core business performance highlights:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

The Company's combined global wealth management operations earned revenue of $115.4 million for the second fiscal quarter, a year-over-year decrease of 0.6%. Excluding significant items (1), the pre-tax net income contribution from this segment improved by 5.3% year-over-year to $21.7 million, which represents 71.2% of the adjusted pre-tax net income attributable to the Company's combined operating businesses for the three-month period.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management ( North America ) generated $49.0 million in revenue and, after intersegment allocations and before taxes, recorded net income of $6.6 million in Q2/20





) generated in revenue and, after intersegment allocations and before taxes, recorded net income of in Q2/20 Wealth management operations in the UK & Europe generated $66.4 million in revenue and, after intersegment allocations, and excluding significant items (1), recorded net income of $15.1 million before taxes in Q2/20

Revenue in the Company's North American wealth management business decreased by 6.1% year-over-year, primarily due to decreased investment banking revenue from lower new issue activity compared to the same period in the prior year and lower interest revenue. The pre-tax profit margin in this business decreased to 13.5% for the three-month period and increased by 1.9 p.p. to 14.9% for the first six months of the fiscal year. In the UK & Europe, second quarter revenue increased by 3.8% compared to the same period one year ago, primarily due to higher commissions and fees revenue and contributions from the Thomas Miller and McCarthy Taylor acquisitions. Excluding significant items (1), the pre-tax profit margin in this business was 22.8% for the three-month period.

Total client assets in the Company's global wealth management businesses at the end of second fiscal quarter amounted to $65.4 billion.

Client assets in North America were $20.4 billion as at September 30, 2019 , a decrease of 3.8% from $21.2 billion at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 3.4% from $19.7 billion at September 30, 2018 .





were as at , a decrease of 3.8% from at the end of the previous quarter and an increase of 3.4% from at . Client assets in the UK & Europe were $44.2 billion (£27.1 billion) as at September 30, 2019 , a decrease of 3.1% from $45.6 billion (£27.4 billion) at the end of the previous quarter and a decrease of 2.3% from $45.2 billion (£26.9 billion) at September 30, 2018 .

Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets

Excluding significant items (1), this segment contributed pre-tax net income of $8.8 million for the second quarter, a decrease of 64.6% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Globally, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets earned revenue of $338.7 million for the first six months of the fiscal year, a modest improvement of 1.1%, compared to the same period a year ago. Revenue for the second quarter was $148.7 million, a decrease of 16.8% from $178.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets led or co-led 35 investment banking transactions globally, raising total proceeds of C$2.5 billion during fiscal Q2/20.





during fiscal Q2/20. Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets participated in 67 investment banking transactions globally, raising total proceeds of C$8.2 billion during fiscal Q2/20.

During the three-month period, revenue earned from investment banking and advisory fees decreased by 22.2% and 4.3% respectively when compared with the same period last year, primarily attributable to the impact of the market environment and the timing of closings for financing and advisory transactions. The US capital markets business earned quarterly revenue of $68.5 million which included a 39.1% increase in advisory revenue against Q2/19, reflecting an increase in activity and contributions from the Petsky Prunier acquisition in Q4/19. Second quarter revenue from investment banking and advisory activities in the Company's UK & Europe capital markets division, which includes Dubai, increased by 108.6% and 56.4% respectively compared to Q2/19. This business delivered a small profit, but reported results were negatively impacted by increased expenses in the Company's Dubai operation. Revenue in the Canadian capital markets operations decreased by 31.1% year-over-year as a result of lower investment banking and advisory activities, but this business continues to be a top-ranked domestic underwriter in the region. Revenue in the Australian capital markets business was 24.4% lower when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Summary of Corporate Developments:

On August 7, 2019 at the fiscal 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Sally Tennant, OBE, was elected to the Company's Board of Directors as an Independent Director. The Company has eight directors, six of whom are independent.

On August 12, 2019, the Company filed a notice to renew the normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to provide the Company with the choice to purchase up to a maximum of 5,423,872 of its common shares during the period from August 15, 2019 to August 14, 2020 through the facilities of the TSX and on alternative trading systems in accordance with the requirements of the TSX. The purpose of the purchase of common shares under the NCIB is to enable the Company to acquire shares for cancellation. The maximum number of shares that may be purchased under the current NCIB represents 5.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares at the time of the notice. During the six months ended September 30, 2019, there were no shares purchased and cancelled under the current NCIB or the NCIB that expired on August 14, 2019.

In a substantial issuer bid which commenced on July 3, 2019, and expired on August 9, 2019, the Company made an offer to repurchase for cancellation up to $40.0 million of its common shares. The offer was made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which allowed shareholders who chose to participate in the offer to individually select the price, within a price range of not less than $5.50 per common share and not more than $6.30 per common share (in increments of $0.10 per common share), at which they are willing to sell their common shares. Upon expiry of the offer, the Company determined that $5.50 was the lowest purchase price that allowed it to purchase the maximum number of common shares properly tendered to the offer, and not properly withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price of $40 million. The Company therefore purchased for cancellation 7,272,727 of its common shares at a purchase price of $5.50 per share, representing approximately 6.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis at July 3, 2019. These shares were cancelled effective August 19, 2019.

On October 21, 2019, through its Australian business, the Company completed its acquisition of Patersons Securities Limited, increasing the scale of the Company's wealth management business in Australia and establishing a significant platform for expansion.

Results for the second quarter and year-to-date fiscal 2020 were impacted by the following significant items:

Amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with business combinations as well as acquisition-related costs for Thomas Miller and Patersons Securities Limited

Costs related to the ongoing integration efforts in the Company's UK & Europe wealth management business

wealth management business Certain incentive-based costs related to the acquisitions and growth initiatives in the UK & Europe wealth business

Selected financial information excluding significant items (1):













Three months ended

Sept 30 Quarter-over-

quarter change Six months

ended Sept 30 YTD over

YTD change (C$ thousands, except per share and % amounts) 2019 2018

restated (3)

2019 2018

restated (3)

Total revenue per IFRS $270,697 $300,036 (9.8)% $596,205 $574,159 3.8% Total expenses per IFRS $254,527 $275,414 (7.6)% $548,683 $527,655 4.0% Revenue











Total revenue excluding significant items $270,697 $300,036 (9.8)% $596,205 $574,159 3.8% Total expenses per IFRS $254,527 $275,414 (7.6)% $548,683 $527,655 4.0% Expenses











Significant items recorded in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets





Amortization of intangible assets $2,465 $639 285.6% $4,936 $1,218 305.3% Restructuring costs - - n.m. - $1,316 (100.0)% Acquisition- related costs $1,629 - n.m. $1,806 $1,173 54.0% Significant items recorded in Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management







Amortization of intangible assets $3,528 $2,751 28.2% $6,571 $5,607 17.2% Restructuring costs $1,098 - n.m. $1,098 - n.m. Acquisition-related costs $1,973 - n.m. $2,308 - n.m. Incentive-based costs related to acquisitions (2) $1,709 $1,498 14.1% $2,861 $3,041 (5.9) % Significant items recorded in Corporate and Other











Loss on extinguishment of convertible debentures - $8,608 (100.0)% - $8,608 (100.0)% Total significant items $12,402 $13,496 (8.1)% $19,580 $20,963 (6.6) % Total expenses excluding significant items $242,125 $261,918 (7.6)% $529,103 $506,692 4.4% Net income before taxes – adjusted $28,572 $38,118 (25.0)% $67,102 $67,467 (0.5)% Income taxes – adjusted $4,812 $9,251 (48.0)% $12,688 $13,565 (6.5) % Net income - adjusted $23,760 $28,867 (17.7)% $54,414 $53,902 0.9% Net income attributable to common shareholders, adjusted $21,512 $26,291 (18.2)% $49,730 $47,942 3.7% Earnings per common share – basic, adjusted $0.21 $0.27 (22.2)% $0.49 $0.50 (2.0)% Earnings per common share – diluted, adjusted $0.18 $0.23 (21.7%) $0.41 $0.41 - (1) Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. (2) Incentive-based costs related to the acquisitions and growth initiatives in the UK & Europe wealth business (3) During the six months ended September 30, 2018, there was an accounting loss of $13.5 million related to the extinguishment of the $60.0 million

convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued in October 2016. This loss was adjusted to reflect directly in shareholders' equity $4.9 million

of the loss that was related to the conversion feature of the extinguished debentures. The adjustment had no impact on the calculation of the basic or

diluted earnings per share for the three or six month ended September 30, 2018. The comparatives for the prior period have been restated accordingly.

Financial condition at the end of second quarter fiscal 2020 vs. first quarter of fiscal 2020

Cash and cash equivalents balance of $459.2 million , a decrease of $126.3 million from $585.5 million

, a decrease of from Working capital of $546.5 million , a decrease of $0.7 million from $547.2 million

, a decrease of from Total shareholders' equity of $836.2 million , a decrease of $3.5 million from $839.7 million

Common and Preferred Share Dividends:

On November 6, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on December 10, 2019, with a record date of November 29, 2019.

On November 6, 2019, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.24281 per Series A Preferred Share payable on December 31, 2019 to Series A Preferred shareholders of record as at December 20, 2019.

On November 6, 2019, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.31206 per Series C Preferred Share payable on December 31, 2019 to Series C Preferred shareholders of record as at December 20, 2019.

(1) Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS measures on page 6 of the MD&A

