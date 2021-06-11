Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Correction Notice Regarding Series C Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement of June 1, 2021 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) announces that the correct amount of the dividend payment for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 for its Series C Preferred Share is $0.31206, and not $0.3126 per Series C Preferred Share as previously stated in its news release of June 1, 2021.

