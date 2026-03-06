CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL SETTLEMENTS OF PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED U.S. REGULATORY ENFORCEMENT MATTERS

Coordinated settlements resolve all previously disclosed enforcement actions related to these matters

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") today announced that its U.S. broker‑dealer subsidiary, Canaccord Genuity LLC, has entered into final settlement agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN" ) (collectively, the "Regulators").

The settlements reflect constructive dialogue with the Regulators and resolve all previously disclosed enforcement actions related to these matters.

The total settlement amount is US$80.0 million (C$109.4 million), of which US$5.0 million (C$6.8 million) is suspended pending the delivery of a satisfactory suspicious activity reporting lookback review pursuant to the terms of the FinCEN Consent Order. The Company expects the resulting financial impact of the settlement to be approximately US$75.0 million (C$102.6 million), all of which has been previously accrued. As a result, the Company does not expect the settlement to have any material impact on its ongoing financial position or results of operations.

"The Board is satisfied that these regulatory matters are now resolved and that the underlying conduct is in our past," said Michael Auerbach, Lead Independent Director of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "Since these matters came to light, we have overseen a wholesale change in compliance leadership and oversight, working closely with management to enhance the culture of compliance, while engaging constructively with regulators. This reflects our responsibility to all stakeholders and our enduring commitment to maintaining trust, transparency, and sound governance."

Over the past three years, Canaccord Genuity LLC has undertaken a comprehensive transformation of its compliance framework to address these matters and more fully align with regulatory expectations, including:

Substantial investment in compliance transformation

Wholesale change in compliance leadership and an increase in supervisory personnel and compliance staffing

Updated surveillance reports and new surveillance tools

Revised processes for suspicious activity identification, investigation, and reporting

Retention of third-party consultants to conduct a comprehensive review of its AML program

New supervision and review protocols

The enforcement matters relate to non-core trading businesses in the Company's U.S. operations and the Company has taken decisive steps to meaningfully reduce the risk profiles of those businesses. Importantly, the Company's core U.S. investment banking, mergers and acquisitions and advisory, equity underwriting, private placement, and equity research businesses were not implicated by these matters, and all operations in these areas remain fully active and unaffected.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, including the risks associated with the Company's ability to satisfy the terms of settlement of the U.S. regulatory matters, the impact of the resolution of the U.S. regulatory matters on the Company's businesses and operations, future business growth, business and economic conditions and Canaccord Genuity Group's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and general economic conditions; the dynamic nature of the financial services industry; and the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, its annual report and its annual information form ("AIF") filed on www.sedarplus.ca as well as the factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" in the AIF, which include market, liquidity, credit, operational, legal and regulatory risks.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Investor and media relations inquiries: Christina Marinoff, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Global Corporate Communications, Phone: 416-687-5507, Email: [email protected]; www.cgf.com/investor-relations