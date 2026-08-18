Can-Am Unveils 2027 Side-by-Side and All-Terrain Vehicles: The Evolution of Off-Road Performance

"Simply put, the 2027 Can-Am lineup is all about refinement and value," said Jeremi Doyon-Roch, Marketing Director, Can-Am Off-Road at BRP. "At Can-Am, we never rest on our laurels. We are always striving for the ultimate rider experience. From the hardworking Defender XU model to the updated Maverick lineup, the advancements made across our platforms showcase our commitment to delivering greater value for every rider."

The 2027 Can-Am Defender Lineup

The Can-Am Defender embodies the grit, determination and unstoppable spirit of the farmers, ranchers, land managers and riders who rely on it daily. For 2027, the Defender legacy continues its evolution with the new Defender XU model. Built with factory-installed Can-Am accessories like the Headache Rack, Low Bed Wall Extender, LinQ Tool Holders and Trailer Hitch Ball Mount, the XU model is designed to unlock the workhorse potential of the Defender platform and provide impressive value right off the showroom floor. The Defender XU model is available across the lineup from base to Lonestar, open and closed cabin packages, with the exception of the mud specialist X mr package.

Following the success of the 2026 Defender HD11, Can-Am is bringing the same innovation, comfort and performance to its mid-horsepower offering, the Defender HD10. Equipped with a new best-in-class 80-horsepower Rotax triple-cylinder engine, the second-generation HD10 lineup boasts quiet, hardworking power to knock out the toughest jobs. In addition to its revamped powertrain, the new-generation HD10 also benefits from an updated chassis and suspension design, state-of-the-art technology and premium interior comfort, all while working harder and smarter than ever before.

Inside the cab, the 2027 second-generation Defender offers a premium rider experience with a new 5-inch color gauge display, while the Limited, X mr and Lonestar models feature a refined 10.25-inch wireless touch display with embedded navigation powered by BRP GO!, AM/FM radio, digital audio for cleaner sound and customizable screen capabilities. The new wireless display also allows owners to update their vehicle's software remotely with Wi-Fi or hotspot connection, accessing the latest features and improvements.

The 2027 Can-Am Maverick Lineup

Through its race-bred DNA, the Can-Am Maverick R has earned a reputation for all-out performance. For 2027, all Maverick R models are equipped with the second-generation Rotax dual-clutch transmission. Initially debuted in the Maverick R X rc and the Maverick R MAX, the second-generation Rotax transmission features an extra low gear for optimal power delivery in low-speed terrain and reinforced components to support the additional torque.

All 2027 Maverick R and Maverick X3 models come equipped with integrated window nets for a race-inspired look and better protection from the elements along with stiffer steel braided front and rear brake lines for improved braking performance. Plus, all 2027 Maverick X3 models come equipped with door fillers for improved cabin sealing, while the RS and DS iterations receive a full roof. Double bonded bushings are added to the front suspension to avoid squeaking and maintenance.

The progression continues with the Maverick Trail and Maverick Sport lineups. The iconic X package, optimized for trail riding performance, is available on the Maverick Trail and Maverick Sport models for 2027. This specialized, trail-ready package features upgrades like LED lighting, full doors, a roof and enhanced suspension components (Maverick Sport only), at an incredible value.

The 2027 Can-Am Outlander Lineup

From the game-changing Can-Am Outlander Electric to the industry-leading Outlander 1000R, the Outlander family builds on consecutive years of momentum and innovation. The 2027 model year sees the addition of a new MAX configuration for the Outlander X mr models, designed specifically for the mud enthusiast.

The tried-and-true Outlander Pro lineup also receives notable upgrades for 2027. Factory-installed Can-Am accessories, including hand guards, fender flares, footwell protectors and a trailer hitch mount, offer practical benefits on the trail or the jobsite and greater value to customers.

Offering more connectivity packages than ever before, the high-horsepower Outlander XT and Backcountry models are now available with a 10.25-inch touch display. The intuitive infotainment system offers a built-in GPS for access to offline mapping and group ride features, while also offering convenient ride settings adjustments on the fly.

To learn more about the 2027 Can-Am lineup, visit can-am.brp.com.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

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