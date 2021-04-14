Campari Group Canada tips Canadian hospitality professionals in honour of National Takeout Day

Campari donates $50,000 to Canada's Bartenders Benevolent Fund

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Campari Group Canada ("Campari Canada") is honouring Canada Takeout's second annual National Takeout Day by announcing additional support for hard-hit professionals in Canada's food, beverage, and hospitality industries.

On Thursday, April 15, Canada Takeout is calling on all Canadians to support local bars and restaurants by ordering in. Campari Canada is adding to the call by ensuring that bartenders, servers, and other hospitality staff experiencing financial hardship benefit from Canadians' generosity and community spirit. Campari Canada will be topping up tips with a $50,000 donation to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund ("BBF") and will use its marketing channels to amplify Canada Takeout's call for Canadians to celebrate National Takeout Day.

With the pandemic continuing to devastate bars and restaurants nationwide, National Takeout Day is an opportunity for Canadians to unite behind the foodservice industry.

"The people whose livelihoods depend on local bars and restaurants need us. If every Canadian who can orders in on National Takeout Day, it would be substantive show of support for our struggling food, beverage, and hospitality industries," says Campari Group Canada Managing Director Melanie Batchelor. "There's reason to be hopeful and optimistic as light at the end of the tunnel finally comes into view. We're doing our part to help as many bars and restaurants as possible make it through to the other side."

"This support comes at a pivotal moment for Canada's food, beverage, and hospitality industries," says Bartenders Benevolent Fund Co-Founder Jon Gray. "Prolonged restrictions heading into spring patio season continue to threaten the livelihoods of already hard-hit hospitality professionals. Ordering in and tipping generously on National Takeout Day is a powerful way for Canadians to show their support."

Since 2020, Campari Canada has donated over $180,000 in support of Canada's hospitality industry. As a firm believer in the power of community, Campari Canada will continue supporting people and businesses experiencing financial hardship through this donation and other initiatives.

For more information on National Takeout Day, please visit canadatakeout.com.

About Campari Group Canada:

Campari Group Canada serves as the nationally-focused extension of global beverage leader Campari Group. Designed to fortify the Campari Group legacy across the national landscape, Campari Group Canada serves as owner, importer and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognized brands spanning across all fine spirits categories. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., known for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. With the Grimsby, Ontario-based Forty Creek location serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse, and corporate office headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village, Campari Group Canada continues in the Group's steadfast commitment to building lifestyle brands and people with passion. Its portfolio of internationally-renowned brands includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Bulldog Gin, Campari, Cinzano, Forty Creek, Grand Marnier, Glen Grant, SKYY Vodka, Espolòn Tequila and Wild Turkey.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About Campari Group:

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand-building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 21 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About Bartenders Benevolent Fund:

Created in 2013, the Bartenders Benevolent Fund is a nationally registered non-profit and financial resource for hospitality professionals in Canada. They are a volunteer-based organization which provides support and resources to hospitality professionals across the country. They provide funding and support for those who have fallen under serious financial hardship, and programming to elevate our industry and those within it. Our funds are awarded anonymously by local hospitality professionals from each market. The Bartenders Benevolent Fund's mandate is to offer support to the hospitality industry, by the hospitality industry.

