Calling All Furry Superheroes: Surrey Emergency Veterinary Hospital Needs Pet Blood Donors

Not all heroes wear capes -- some have fur.

SURREY, BC, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - On this global day of giving, Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital (BBVSH) is inviting pets and their owners in Metro Vancouver and across BC to make an extraordinary difference through its cat and dog blood donation program.

Each year, dozens of canines and felines at BBVSH donate blood to help save the lives of other pets facing critical emergencies such as trauma, surgery, or illness. These donors -- affectionately known as Heroes with Fur -- play a vital role in emergency care.

"Blood transfusions can mean the difference between life and death," says Dr. Tiffany Jagodich, Board-certified Criticalist (DVM, DVSc, DACVECC) at BBVSH. "We're deeply grateful to our donors and their families. Their generosity truly saves lives."

As part of this year's Giving Tuesday, BBVSH is encouraging all pet owners to see if their pets could qualify to join the Superhero team. Eligible dogs and cats who meet the criteria listed on the hospital's website can submit an online application for a screening appointment.

As part of their screening, pets will receive a free, full physical examination, free blood typing, a special treat or toy, and, if accepted into the donor program, will be celebrated on BBVSH's Wall of Heroes -- a tribute to the hospital's furry lifesavers and the families who love them. BBVSH welcomes all donor applicants, but is especially seeking feline donors this season, as far fewer cats donate compared to dogs.

Every drop counts. One donation saves a life--regular donations make sure that lifesaving blood is already on the shelf when emergencies strike. To learn more and apply: https://bbvsh.com/about/blood-donation/

About Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital is an independent, family-owned specialty, emergency and critical care hospital in Surrey, BC. Open 24/7/365 and equipped to handle even the most critical emergencies and trauma, they support pets across Metro Vancouver and throughout BC from their convenient location just off Hwy 1 - 10436 173rd Street in Surrey. Find out more: bbvsh.com/about

