Callidus Capital Announces Departure of President and Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Callidus Capital Corporation ("Callidus" or the "Company") (TSX:CBL) today announced that the employment of David Reese, the former President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has been terminated effective as of September 26, 2019. Mr. Reese's duties will be assumed on an interim basis by members of Callidus' management team.

Established in 2003, Callidus Capital Corporation is a Canadian company that specializes in innovative and creative financing solutions for companies that are unable to obtain adequate financing from conventional lending institutions. Unlike conventional lending institutions who demand a long list of covenants and make credit decisions based on cash flow and projections, Callidus credit facilities have few, if any, covenants and are based on the value of the borrower's assets, its enterprise value and borrowing needs. Further information is available on our website, www.calliduscapital.ca.

