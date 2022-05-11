Call for submissions for the 2022 Webster Awards now open Tweet this

Balancing out the rest of the total of 14 awards up for grabs this year include:

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting:

Online/Print,



Podcast/Audio/Radio,



Video/Television,

Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Reporting,

Best Community Reporting,

Commentator of the Year/City Mike Award,

Excellence in Business, Industry, Labour & Economics Award,

Excellence in Legal Journalism

Excellence in Technology Reporting

Excellence in Health Reporting

Excellence in Environment Reporting

Best Reporting in a Language other than English

Excellence in Multimedia Journalism.

For all 2022 Webster Awards, only submissions published or aired between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 are eligible, and they may be submitted by a journalist or team of journalists at https://jackwebster.com/categories/. Only online submissions will be accepted.



Submissions are encouraged from print, radio, podcasts, television, video, blogs and online sources that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, investigative reporting and more. A story or series may only be entered in one category.

An entry fee of $25 per submission will be charged and is payable by credit card. Three finalists in each category will be announced Tuesday, September 20th at an in-person, stand-up, cocktail and canapé reception. Tickets will go on sale soon and more information will be announced here. and the winners will be announced during the online Webster Awards, November 3, 2022, 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. More information about the online awards will be announced soon.

This year's Jack Webster Awards are made possible by Presenting Sponsors: BCGEU, Coldwater Communications, FortisBC, Global Container Terminals Inc., Google, LNG Canada, the Port of Vancouver, TELUS Health and UDI. Supporting Sponsors this year are CityNews, Langara, the Jim Pattison Group and West Coast Reduction. Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Jack Webster Foundation.

The Jack Webster Foundation was established in 1986, upon the retirement of its namesake, who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter in order to foster and celebrate excellence in journalism, protect the public interest for British Columbian's and create a community where trusted outstanding journalism thrives.

