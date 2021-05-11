Call for Submissions for the 2021 Webster Awards Now Open

Call for submissions for 2021 Webster Awards now open Tweet this

Also new this year, recognizing the diversity of the media across British Columbia, what was Best Reporting – Chinese Language is now Best Reporting in a Language other than English.

Revised this year is the former category, Excellence in Digital Reporting, which is now Excellence in Multimedia Journalism and there is a revised category description as well as judging guidelines. The three categories for Best Breaking News – Print/Online, Best Breaking News – Radio, and Best Breaking News – TV/Video also have slightly revised category descriptions.

Balancing out the rest of the total of 16 awards up for grabs this year include:

Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting:

-Online/Print,



-Podcast/Audio/Radio,



-Video/Television,

Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Reporting,

Best Community Reporting,

Commentator of the Year/City Mike Award,

Excellence in Business, Industry, Labour & Economics Award,

Excellence in Legal Journalism.

For all 2021 Webster Awards, only submissions published or aired between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021 are eligible, and they may be submitted by a journalist or team of journalists at https://jackwebster.com/call-for-submissions/. Only online submissions will be accepted.



Submissions are encouraged from print, radio, podcasts, television, video, blogs and online sources that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, investigative reporting and more. A story or series may only be entered in one category.

An entry fee of $25 per submission will be charged and is payable by credit card. Three finalists in each category will be announced in September and the winners will be announced during the online Webster Awards, November 3, 2021, 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. More information about the online awards will be announced soon.

This year's Jack Webster Awards are made possible by Presenting Sponsors: FortisBC, Global Container Terminals Inc., LNG Canada, and by Supporting Sponsors: BCIT and UDI. Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Jack Webster Foundation.

The Jack Webster Foundation was established in 1986, upon the retirement of its namesake, who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter in order to foster and celebrate excellence in journalism, protect the public interest for British Columbian's and create a community where trusted outstanding journalism thrives.

SOURCE Jack Webster Foundation

For further information: Janet Mitchell, Executive Director, Jack Webster Foundation, T 604-603-4218, E [email protected], W www.jackwebster.com