DEADLINE: JANUARY 15, 2024

Annual prizes honour excellence in journalism in service of the common good

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Sidney Hillman Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Canadian Hillman Prizes, honouring excellence in investigative journalism in service of the common good.

The Hillman Prizes celebrate print, digital and broadcast reporting that exposes social and economic injustice and leads to meaningful public policy change.

For the first time, the Foundation will award three annual Hillman Prizes instead of one. The judges will consider entries in the following categories: print/digital, broadcast (tv, radio, podcast) and local/community news.

The Canadian Hillman Prize winners will be awarded a $2,500 honorarium and a certificate at our celebration in Toronto, to be held on April 4, as well as travel to New York City to be a guest at the U.S Hillman Prize ceremony on May 7.

Previous Canadian Hillman Prize winners include the Toronto Star, the Hamilton Spectator, The Walrus, The Globe and Mail, the Crackdown podcast, CBC's fifth estate, the Calgary Herald, the Edmonton Journal, CBC/Radio-Canada, and TVO.

"As the world around us becomes more divided and dangerous, we are reminded of the importance of the truth, and the crucial role investigative journalists play in uncovering it," said Canadian board member Alex Dagg. "Their work holding powerful people to account deserves to be acknowledged and supported, now more than ever, and the Sidney Hillman Foundation is proud to do just that."

Since 1950, in the United States, and 2011 in Canada, the Sidney Hillman Foundation has honoured journalists, writers and public figures who pursue social justice and public policy for the common good. Sidney Hillman was the founding president of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union of America, a predecessor union of Workers United, SEIU. An architect of the New Deal, Hillman fought to build a vibrant union movement, extending beyond the shop floor to all aspects of working people's lives.

Eligibility:

Entries must have been published or broadcast in 2023 and made widely available to a Canadian audience. Nominated material, and a cover letter explaining how the entry meets the requirements, can be submitted here. There is no fee to enter.

Timeline:

January 15, 2024 Deadline for entry March 19, 2024 Winners announced April 4, 2024 Winners honoured at Canadian Hillman Prize ceremony - Toronto May 7, 2024 Winners honoured at U.S. Hillman Prize ceremony - New York City

Judges:

Neil Docherty - internationally acclaimed documentary maker

Garvia Bailey - arts journalist, broadcaster and producer

Bonnie Brown - documentary and news producer, CBC Radio and Television

For more information about the Hillman Prize, please visit hillmanfoundation.org.

SOURCE The Sidney Hillman Foundation

For further information: For entry or event questions, please contact: Alexandra Lescaze, [email protected] or 917-696-2494