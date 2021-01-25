TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - To amplify Indigenous voices and issues in the media, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), together with CBC News, is now accepting applications to its CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships program, made possible with support of new fellowship sponsor Sobeys Inc.

The annual fellowships provide a unique opportunity for two early-career Indigenous journalists, with one-to-10 years' experience, to explore Indigenous issues while being hosted for one month at the CBC's Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg. This year, the fellowships may be conducted remotely. The application deadline is February 19.

"Our storytellers, our journalists, need space and opportunity to learn, grow and thrive," says fellowship jury member Tanya Talaga, an award-winning author, journalist and president and CEO of Indigenous production company Makwa Creative. "The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship program opens doors for the next generation and, in doing so, our storytellers spread their knowledge to newsrooms across Canada. Both are needed steps as we work toward a more equitable Canada."

Fellows receive a $4,000 stipend, while the CJF covers all associated travel and accommodation costs, a per diem for meals and other reasonable expenses.

"Sobeys is thrilled to support the CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships and CJF awards," says Jacquelin Weatherbee, vice-president of communications and corporate affairs for Empire, corporate parent of Sobeys. "We are committed to creating meaningful inclusion opportunities within the communities we serve. It is our hope that the support of this program will amplify the important voices of Indigenous communities in a meaningful way."

Past recipients and topics include: Charnel Anderson, now a staff writer with TVO based in northwestern Ontario, on how Georgina Island First Nation took back control of its lands and resources; Logan Perley, a reporter with CBC New Brunswick, on the challenges of revitalizing the Wolastoqey language; and Ntawnis Piapot, a reporter with CBC Saskatchewan on universities' commitment to Indigenization.

This year's recipients will be recognized at the virtual CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9.

Thank you to Sobeys Inc. and donor Isabel Bassett, former Minister of Citizenship, Culture and Recreation and former chair and CEO of TVO, for their generous support of this award.

See the award details and submit your online application.

The jury members are:

Duncan McCue (chair), host of Cross Country Checkup on CBC Radio

(chair), host of on CBC Radio Lenard Monkman , associate producer with CBC Indigenous and recipient of a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship

associate producer with CBC Indigenous and recipient of a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship Karyn Pugliese , assistant professor of journalism at Ryerson University

, assistant professor of journalism at Tanya Talaga , president and CEO of Makwa Creative, author and journalist

, president and CEO of Makwa Creative, author and journalist Maggie Wente , Indigenous rights lawyer, Olthuis Kleer Townshend LLP

Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation

