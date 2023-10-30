TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and Jennifer McCaughey, Director, Investor Relations, Calian Group Ltd. ("Calian") (TSX: CGY), as well as employees across the organization, joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to open the market and celebrate the Company's 30-year anniversary on Toronto Stock Exchange.

Calian was founded in 1982 in Ottawa, Canada and went public in 1993. Today, with revenues of about $655 million and over 3,000 employees, Calian is a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions with operations in Canada, the U.S., the UK and Europe.

