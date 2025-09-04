Calgary poised to generate another record-breaking year of giving through UNICEF Canada's Glow for Good Gala

Champions in philanthropy are gearing up for UNICEF Canada's annual fundraising event – now reimagined as the Glow for Good Gala – on October 4

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - UNICEF Canada is once again bringing together trailblazers from across Calgary to take action for the world's children at its 33rd Annual Glow for Good Gala on October 4, 2025. Previously known as the Water for Life Gala, the event will see Calgarians unite to help fuel groundbreaking programs in health, education, clean water, and child protection for children around the world.

The money raised from the Glow for Good Gala will help UNICEF continue its life-saving efforts. (CNW Group/UNICEF Canada)

Since its inception in 1993, the gala has raised over $20 million, making it one of UNICEF's most prominent fundraising events in North America and an unmissable gathering in the world of philanthropy. This year, UNICEF Canada aims to raise a record-setting $1.5M as children worldwide face a mounting array of conflicts, crises and challenges.

Hard-earned gains and future progress for children are currently at risk because of a global funding crisis. Meanwhile, children around the globe continue to face record levels of displacement, new and protracted conflicts, and disease outbreaks, making UNICEF's global leadership more vital than ever. It is estimated that more than 213 million children in 146 counties and territories require humanitarian assistance in 2025.

"In nearly every pocket of need that exists around the world, a team in UNICEF blue is helping make the impossible happen every day. That is thanks to generous supporters across Canada, including so many in Calgary, who continue to make UNICEF the world's most powerful force for children," said Sevaun Palvetzian, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "Calgary's Glow for Good Gala is an unforgettable evening that helps bring support and hope for children and their families around the world."

This year's Gala features:

A stunning art gallery and unique auction of 85 items , including experiences, vacations and extraordinary works of art that inspire, delight, and make a lasting impact.

, including experiences, vacations and extraordinary works of art that inspire, delight, and make a lasting impact. A curated culinary experience designed to complement the ambiance of the evening, offering a true gastronomic journey.

designed to complement the ambiance of the evening, offering a true gastronomic journey. An inspiring keynote address by President and CEO of UNICEF Canada Sevaun Palvetzian.

by President and CEO of UNICEF Canada Sevaun Palvetzian. An unforgettable performance by legendary Canadian alternative rock band Barenaked Ladies.

The money raised from the Glow for Good Gala will help UNICEF continue its life-saving efforts, providing safe spaces, education, health, and nutrition for children around the world. Operating in over 190 countries and territories, UNICEF has been an unstoppable force for change for millions of children and continues to support those facing unimaginable crises to this day.

To help the world glow a little brighter, please visit: UNICEF Glow for Good Gala.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

