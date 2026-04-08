CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CALLS FOR TRADE DIVERSIFICATION AMID GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY

CALGARY, AB, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - At Calgary Economic Development's (CED) 2026 Report to the Community presented by WestJet and TELUS Business, the organization says Calgary's best response to economic headwinds is continued industry and trade diversification and global recognition as a reliable trading partner.

The event follows a year of escalating tariffs, trade disruptions and geopolitical strife that have led to uncertainty and instability that have reshaped the global economy. President Trump has continued to impose tariffs, mused about annexing Canada and threatened to withdraw from the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). At the same time, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are straining global supply chains and disrupting long-standing trade routes.

"In 2026, Calgary is at the centre of the case for Canada. At a time of escalating global uncertainty, our long‑term resilience will be defined by the choices we make at home. Our quality of life and economic strength depend on standing together within Canada. When we act as one nation, we are stronger, more competitive, and more secure. When we allow ourselves to be divided, we all lose," said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas.

"As global relationships are being reshaped, Calgary has the opportunity to win the century for Canada: diversifying our industries, expanding our trading partners, and setting the pace rather than reacting to change."

In the face of global uncertainty, Canada's global trade relationships continue to shift towards a multi-bloc trade strategy. The country has taken steps to decrease its trade reliance with the United States, reset relations with China, deepen ties with the Indo Pacific region through the CPTPP agreement, and strengthen commercial and digital trade ties with the European Union. This rebalancing of international trade relationships is expected to continue in 2026, as markets closely monitor outcomes tied to the renegotiation of CUSMA.

As the only G7 nation with comprehensive trade access to all other G7 members, Canada's unique trade architecture provides a competitive advantage for companies to export tariff-free to 51 countries representing nearly two-thirds of the global economy; an asset Alberta companies are accessing to grow their businesses and create jobs locally, despite headwinds.

Alberta-based companies supported through CED trade programming leveraged Canada's free trade agreements, and expanded into countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Oceania in 2025. Last year marked the lowest year on record for trade deals made with the U.S. as local companies turn to other markets as a more reliable option.

This follows the national trend that shows Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2025 ended at the lowest level outside pandemic years, while exports to the rest of the world jumped more than 17 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

"In times of uncertainty there is always a temptation to pull inward, to raise barriers and to become more insular. But we know that capital follows the path of least resistance -- and in a volatile global environment, it will simply go elsewhere," said Brad Parry, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development.

"There is strong demand for Calgary-made and Alberta-made solutions in markets around the world. We need to remain outward looking, maintain a global perspective and build new trade relationships so we can support local company expansion and create more opportunities here at home."

As the economic development agency for Calgary, CED is responsible for elevating Calgary's global reputation, attracting capital and skilled talent, and investing in initiatives that contribute to its mandate to position the city for long-term economic prosperity. Intentional diversification – of Calgary's sectors and trade markets – is the foundation of this work.

Results from this strategic approach show what intentional diversification delivers, and what is at risk if momentum slows. At Calgary Economic Development's Report to the Community, Parry shared several highlights for Calgary in 2025 despite global volatility:

Calgary Economic Development supported more than $1 billion in investment and created or retained almost 8,000 jobs across the Calgary region;

Last year through its Trade Accelerator Program (TAP) and trade services, Calgary Economic Development enabled $60 million in international trade revenue for Alberta companies through 45 trade deals, the most revenue and number of deals annually on record;

To date, every dollar by the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) delivered a 12 times return on investment and has generated more than $1.1 billion back in additional economic activity. OCIF has also created or retained nearly 4,000 jobs, helped create or scale more than 1,000 companies and supported 5,470 training or work placements;

Annual external perceptions research indicated 73 per cent of Canadian and U.S. business decision makers would consider moving to Calgary, up from 54 per cent the previous year. The same research saw a 22 per cent increase in those who see Calgary as having a diverse economy and a 20 per cent increase in those who view Calgary as a place to build a career.

ABOUT CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets and feel at home in our community. We steward the economic strategy, Uplook: An Action Plan for Our Economy with the mandate to position Calgary for long-term economic success by supporting the expansion, retention and acquisition of companies, capital and talent. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. For more information, visit www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Calgary Economic Development

Grace Fullerton, Communications Manager

Media Line: 403 880 7040 | [email protected]

SOURCE Calgary Economic Development Ltd.