NEW PROGRAM CONNECTS YOUTH AND EMPLOYERS TO STRENGTHEN CALGARY'S WORKFORCE

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - With a $3 million investment from the Government of Alberta, Calgary Economic Development has launched TalentED Greater Calgary, a work-based learning (WBL) initiative designed to help employers connect with job-ready youth aged 18-24 and strengthen Calgary's future workforce.

Delivered in collaboration with local employers, the program aims to create 2,000 industry placements and projects for youth by 2027, helping organizations fill skills gaps while giving young people practical experiences to start and build their careers.

TalentED Greater Calgary builds on the success of TalentED YYC, a pilot project that generated an estimated $16 million in economic impact through work-integrated learning opportunities. This new program expands that model by focusing on work-based learning placements -- short-term, applied experiences that are accessible to youth who are new to the workforce or navigating transitions between education and employment-- across Calgary and the broader Calgary Metropolitan Region.

Calgary's labour market remains relatively strong among major Canadian cities, with the highest participation rate in the country, and the second-highest job growth in 2025. At the same time, youth unemployment remains heightened, with younger talent facing increased competition for entry-level roles. TalentED Greater Calgary responds to this challenge by streamlining how employers access emerging talent and help youth build the in-demand skills employers need.

TalentED Greater Calgary is designed to lower time, cost and capacity barriers for small-and medium-sized businesses and nonprofits by helping employers turn real business needs into clearly scoped work-based learning opportunities. Research shows the value of this approach, with a recent Mitacs study finding organizations that participate in work-based learning saw, on average, a nine per cent increase in total revenue and an 11 per cent boost in productivity over three years after offering WBL opportunities.

Free services offered through TalentED Greater Calgary include:

One-on-one employer consultation to assess and design WBL opportunities, including guidance on available job-related funding and wage subsidy programs;

Access to in-person and virtual AI training sessions, delivered by Skills for Change, to help employers integrate AI into everyday processes and enable youth to build relevant digital skills for the workplace; and

An AI-enabled skills-matching WBL platform that connects employers and youth based on skills alignment rather than experience alone.

For youth, TalentED Greater Calgary creates access to hands-on experiences, professional references and job-ready skills that improve employment outcomes and help convert first opportunities into lasting careers.

Employers and youth interested in getting involved are invited to learn more or connect with the TalentED team directly at www.jointalented.com.

QUOTES

"The Calgary region's growth presents a timely opportunity to connect employers with job-ready youth. TalentED Greater Calgary helps employers access the skills they need, while young job-seekers gain the experience and references that come with a first chance. By turning first chances into proven talent, we boost productivity today and reinforce the workforce that sustains Calgary's long-term economic prosperity."

-Deana Haley, Vice President, Intelligence and Productivity and Economic Developer In-Residence, Calgary Economic Development

"Through the TalentED YYC pilot, Pedesting was able to create internship roles that brought fresh ideas and new perspectives into our organization, ultimately leading us to offer one participant a full-time position. With TalentED Greater Calgary, more employers can benefit from giving someone their first chance while building the skilled, adaptable workforce our growing economy needs."

-Nabeel Ramji, CEO and Co-Founder, Pedesting

"Participating in the TalentED YYC program gave me hands-on experience that built my confidence, job experience and real skills that I could put on my résumé. The experience was a key stepping stone to receiving my co-op designation and the opportunity to grow my network in Calgary. The new TalentED Greater Calgary program will open the same doors for other young job seekers like me."

Rica Bandigas, participant of the pilot program, TalentED YYC

"AI is fundamentally reshaping how work gets done, and TalentED Greater Calgary ensures the workforce is not left to catch up after the fact. By pairing real work-based learning with practical AI upskilling, the program builds a workforce that is adaptable, productive and ready for the economy of tomorrow, not five years from now."

-Surranna Sandy, CEO, Skills for Change

