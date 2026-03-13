MONTREAL, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - A legendary venue nestled in the heart of the Marriott Montréal Château Champlain, Caf'Conc' is reopening its doors and ushering in a new cultural era with the unveiling of its first official program beginning in mid-April. The inaugural season will feature more than forty shows and nearly one hundred multidisciplinary artists, including Martine St-Clair, Coco Belliveau, Tom-Éliot Girard, Naomi, Maxime Landry, Annie Blanchard, Joël Denis, Marie-Élaine Thibert, Renée Wilkin, Liliane Blanco-Binette, Rita Baga and many more.

Marriott Château Champlain et TRIADE Spectacles (CNW Group/Marriott Château Champlain)

Born during the excitement of Expo 67 and closely tied to Montreal's festive history, this iconic venue now offers an immersive experience where heritage, modernity and conviviality come together. Originally designed as a European-inspired café-concert, it hosted memorable evenings for decades and welcomed major figures of Quebec's music scene such as Patsy Gallant, Danielle Ouimet, France Castel and Michèle Richard. Today, Caf'Conc' reconnects with this rich tradition while embracing a contemporary vision.

A legendary stage reimagined

Restored as part of the recent transformation of the Marriott Montréal Château Champlain, Caf'Conc' now features state-of-the-art acoustics and a design inspired by the timeless elegance of cabarets and speakeasies. The venue offers a warm and intimate atmosphere where audiences can experience powerful performances and unforgettable artistic moments.

With its reopening, Caf'Conc' positions itself as a must-visit destination in downtown Montreal, where performing arts and upscale hospitality meet. While remaining faithful to the venue's historic spirit, the space now embraces a renewed energy, becoming a gathering place for audiences, emerging talents and established artists from Quebec and beyond.

A partnership driven by a shared vision

In December 2025, Château Champlain and TRIADE Spectacles joined forces with the shared ambition of bringing this iconic venue back to life. The idea of presenting a vibrant and contemporary artistic program quickly emerged as a natural direction for both partners.

Guided by a strong spirit of collaboration, the teams worked closely together to restore the venue's brilliance and firmly position its revival within Montreal's cultural landscape.

"Caf'Conc' is part of Montreal's collective imagination, and our ambition is to give it a new life worthy of its history. We want it to become a place for discovery, reunions and celebration, where audiences come not only for the quality of the performances, but also for the overall experience," said Benjamin David of Marriott Château Champlain.

"For us, the opportunity to bring Caf'Conc' back to life is truly unique. Reviving a Montreal icon whose reputation speaks for itself, combined with a high-end hospitality offering, is the dream of any producer or presenter," added TRIADE Spectacles. "Inspired by this spirit of renewal, we are proud to present an exclusive and diverse program that will delight audiences eager to rediscover the venue's legendary atmosphere."

A program for every taste

For its inaugural season, Caf'Conc' unveils a vibrant program built around three complementary worlds: comedy, cabaret and music, reflecting the diversity and creative energy of Montreal's artistic scene.

Special events will also highlight guest artists and unique performances inspired by the city's cultural calendar. This dynamic approach ensures that Caf'Conc' remains closely connected to Montreal's creative pulse.

Caf'Conc' Comedy Club

Montreal's urban and inclusive spirit comes to life through the Caf'Conc' Comedy Club, where emerging talents share the stage with established comedians in an intimate setting.

Hosted by Coco Belliveau and Rachelle Elie, these bilingual comedy evenings promise laughter and memorable moments. A diverse lineup including Liliane Blanco-Binette, Eddy King, Tranna Wintour and Justin Morissette will appear throughout the series, ensuring a program that remains fresh and surprising.

Cabaret Caf'Conc'

Under the artistic direction of Rita Baga, an iconic figure of Montreal's drag scene, Cabaret Caf'Conc' reimagines the grand cabaret evenings of the past.

The show blends singing, dance, burlesque, comedy and magic in a flamboyant and daring format that celebrates the festive spirit of the venue. In addition to Rita Baga as host, audiences will enjoy performances by Renée Wilkin, David Latulippe, Redgee, Sasha Baga, Lexxi Brown, Fabiola Nyrva Aladin, Tom-Éliot Girard, Lady Boom Boom, Kiara and Marc Trudel, among others.

Caf'Conc' Celebrities

The Caf'Conc' Celebrities series pays tribute to the legends who have shaped Quebec and Montreal's cultural history.

Audiences are invited to relive iconic moments, share memories and celebrate a rich musical heritage in an elegant and welcoming atmosphere. Featuring beloved icons alongside contemporary artists, the series will bring audiences together with performances by Martine St-Clair, Joël Denis, Maxime Landry and Annie Blanchard, along with additional surprise guests to be announced.

"It is a great pleasure to contribute to the influence of this magnificent venue and the artists from here. We are proud to offer a unique stage and a program highlighting Quebec artists, both French and English speaking, while showcasing the diversity of our metropolis. Long live Caf'Conc'!" said Jean-François Guevremont (Rita Baga), Artistic Director.

Each series is designed to offer a complete experience where the proximity of the artists, the comfort of the venue and the quality of the performances come together to make every visit unforgettable. Guests will also be able to enjoy a refined culinary offering, the perfect complement to these memorable evenings.

A hidden gem in the heart of downtown Montreal

Located at 1050 De la Gauchetière West, inside the Marriott Montréal Château Champlain, Caf'Conc' enjoys a prime downtown location connected to Montreal's urban life and major cultural events.

With modern equipment, flexible layouts and a distinctive character, the venue can host both public performances and private events.

Since the 1960s, Caf'Conc' has marked generations with unforgettable evenings. With its reopening, the venue reaffirms its mission to be a space for artistic discovery, connection and cultural vibrancy in the heart of Montreal.

The full program, show schedules and ticket information are available online:

www.cafconc.ca

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SOURCE Marriott Château Champlain

Press Relations | Thara Communications; Solneige Diaz -- [email protected] | 514-449-7219; Thara Tremblay-Nantel -- [email protected] | 514-208-6897