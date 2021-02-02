PYURE demonstrated in an independent U.S. certified scientific lab that its FDA-registered product significantly destroys the COVID-19 virus in the air and on surfaces

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE announced today that it has signed a contract with The PYURE Company (PYURE) to assemble air sanitizers using PYURE's technology that has demonstrated through an independent U.S. certified scientific lab to significantly destroy the COVID-19 virus in the air and on surfaces.

CAE will work with PYURE to develop the next generation of products using PYURE's technology and plans to retrofit its facilities and simulators with the technology.

"The contract with PYURE will allow us to maintain manufacturing jobs in Montreal while continuing to play a role in the fight against the pandemic," said Marc Parent, President and CEO of CAE. "We obtained this contract mainly because of the expertise we have gained developing the CAE Air1 ventilators as well as the ISO 13485:2016 certification for medical device design, manufacturing and distribution obtained last month."

"We continuously find innovative ways to provide solutions to make the world a safer place. CAE has been an innovation powerhouse for more than 70 years, with world-class engineering, intellectual property, supply chain and manufacturing capabilities," Parent added. "We are proud to have the ability to apply our competencies in the medical device sector."

Under the agreement with PYURE, CAE expects to produce 55,000 units during the first year. PYURE air sanitizers are used in hospitals, doctors' and dentists' offices, senior care centres, high-technology companies and schools in the United States.

"Unlike conventional air purifiers, our technology does not limit purification to the air that is pulled through the unit," said PYURE Chief Executive Officer Jean-François Huc. "PYURE's innovative, patented technology replicates the way sunlight sanitizes the outdoor environment by safely generating and diffusing hydroxyls and organic oxidants indoors.

All PYURE air sanitization products and solutions are powered by the same hydroxyl and organic oxidant generating technology. PYURE's MDU/Rx™ product is registered with the FDA as a class II medical device.

"There is currently a strong demand in the United States for our unique and innovative products; this trend has continued to increase since the pandemic started and it has accelerated since we announced the results of the COVID-19 virus study," added Huc. "We are proud to partner with an industry leader like CAE to help mass produce a product that can help save lives."

PYURE announced in a recent press release accessible here that Innovative Bioanalysis, a U.S. certified, biosafety level 3 laboratory located in California, demonstrated that the PYURE MDU/Rx™ sanitizer reduced airborne SARS-CoV-2 by 99% in 20 minutes and that it was no longer detected in the air after 80 minutes. The US study also showed that on surfaces, the PYURE MDU/Rx™ sanitizer reduced the virus by 99% in one hour and it was no longer detected on surfaces after three hours.

About the PYURE Company Inc.

PYURE is a private U.S. company that manufactures and markets commercial air purifiers. PYURE products safely sanitize indoor air and surfaces, delivering dynamic pathogen protection and improved air quality. PYURE's proprietary technology mimics the way sunlight sanitizes the outdoor environment by safely generating and diffusing hydroxyls and organic oxidants indoors. PYURE markets a range of products, including portable devices to treat up to a few thousand square feet, and HVAC integrated solutions that can treat hundreds of thousands of square feet. PYURE is located in Boynton Beach, Florida. For more information, visit www.pyureco.com

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

