Ms. Gagnon was recognized for her outstanding leadership in managing CAE's reputation and relationships with internal and external stakeholders worldwide and impact on Corporate Social Responsibility.

"Since joining CAE in 2015, Hélène has exceeded all expectations thanks to her extraordinary vision and leadership. She has led the way in completely transforming CAE's culture," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "What sets her apart is the way she leads. Hélène marries her astute knowledge of business with exceptional emotional intelligence – she is a leader you want to follow. Her recognition as one of Canada's Best Executives is well-deserved."

Ms. Gagnon played a leading role over the last year in creating Industry for Vaccination which led to 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines being administered through companies in Quebec.

About Hélène V. Gagnon

Throughout her career, Hélène V. Gagnon has garnered 70 scholarships, awards, and distinctions, notably, the prestigious Canada's Most Powerful Women Top 100™ award from the Women Executive Network in 2007. She has been involved in more than 50 organizations and 25 Boards of Directors. Currently, she is a member of the Board of directors of Hydro-Québec where she chairs the Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee; she is Vice Chair of the Board of the Montreal Airports and Vice Chair of the Board of the Canadian American Business Council. She is also a Board member of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada and of Aero Montreal.

A graduate of McGill University with a degree in Civil Law (B.C.L.) and Common Law (LL.B.), Ms. Gagnon also holds a Master's degree in Public Administration and Public Policy from the London School of Economics (M.Sc). She is a member of the Québec Bar, holds the professional certifications of Accredited in Public Relations (APR) and Fellow (FCPRS) from the Canadian Public Relations Society as well as the Global ESG Competent Boards Designation (GCB.D).

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of 75 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 13,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com.

