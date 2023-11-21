MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) For the second consecutive year, CAE has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, a prestigious designation recognizing Canadian employers leading their industries by offering flexible and adaptable workplaces to their employees. CAE is proud to be recognized as a people-centric employer committed to creating new ways of working, anticipating employees' needs, and focusing on future skills development.

"At CAE, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We are a proud global company with deep Canadian roots providing a collaborative, innovative and forward-thinking work environment," said Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAE.

CAE's designation as a Top 100 Employer in Canada is a testament to the numerous employee-focused initiatives and programs the company has introduced in recent years, including the following:

CAEheartbeat , a global initiative designed to provide policies that better support employees' wellbeing and work-life harmony, including flexible vacation, enhanced maternity and paternity leaves, as well as a sabbatical leave.

, a global initiative designed to provide policies that better support employees' wellbeing and work-life harmony, including flexible vacation, enhanced maternity and paternity leaves, as well as a sabbatical leave. Enhancements to our Montreal head office that include a new outdoor park offering a large variety of activities, sports equipment, and collaborative outdoor seating, a second rooftop terrace, and a new café and locker room where employees can take a break, access personal storage, and use shower facilities.

to our head office that include a new outdoor park offering a large variety of activities, sports equipment, and collaborative outdoor seating, a second rooftop terrace, and a new café and locker room where employees can take a break, access personal storage, and use shower facilities. Hosting CAE's largest Family Day ever, during which the Montreal headquarters welcomed over 6,500 employees and their families for a glimpse of the company's cutting-edge technology and innovations. More than 60 demos and interactive experiences provided guests with a true "behind-the-scenes" look into life at CAE.

"CAE strives to create a workplace centered on employees' well-being, which enhances our ability to hire, retain, and develop the right people, in the right place, at the right time," said Bob Lockett, CAE's Chief People Officer.

Some of the ways that CAE keeps its people and their stories top of mind:

Honouring over 7 cumulated decades of service by three generations of the same family: Rénald, Jean and Martin Brodeur . Marc Parent celebrated the Brodeur family's service by piloting a simulator ride, an event that can be viewed here;

by three generations of the same family: Rénald, . celebrated the Brodeur family's service by piloting a simulator ride, an event that can be viewed here; The appointment of Bob Lockett , CAE's new Chief People Officer, in May 2023 to strengthen CAE's commitment to being human-centric; and

, CAE's new Chief People Officer, in to strengthen CAE's commitment to being human-centric; and The publication of CAE's first-ever Gender Equality Report for FY23 to provide insight into CAE's strategies, progress and ongoing efforts towards gender equity in the workplace.

CAE was also recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for young people (2021, 2022) and Montreal Top Employer (2021, 2022).

Interested in joining the team? Learn more about opportunities at CAE and apply here.

