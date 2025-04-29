MONTREAL, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - CAE announced today that it has been ranked as Canada's top defence company by Canadian Defence Review magazine. This recognition marks the third time that CAE has received this honour, underscoring its commitment to excellence in defence and aerospace.

As a leading player in Canada's vibrant aerospace and defence sector, CAE delivers advanced training solutions that enhance the mission readiness and operational effectiveness of land, air, and naval forces worldwide. By leveraging innovative technologies and training methods, CAE supports global defence forces in achieving optimal outcomes.

"We are incredibly proud of CAE's legacy and the profound impact we have on Canada's defence and aerospace industry," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition as the top defence company in Canada for the third time is an affirmation of our unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and the enduring trust we have built with our partners over decades. Our commitment to excellence drives us to continually push the boundaries of what is possible in defence and aerospace training."

"For more than 75 years, CAE has forged a strong relationship with Canada's Armed Forces," said France Hébert, Division President, D&S Canada and Global Operations Lead at CAE. "We are integral to Canada's efforts to develop a robust national defence industry, and our commitment to excellence continues to drive us forward."

"Our wide spectrum of training supports defence forces in achieving optimal outcomes, leveraging innovative technologies and methodologies," said Marc-Olivier Sabourin, Division President, CAE Defense & Security, International. "Our comprehensive turnkey solutions position us as a trusted partner for governments, defence forces, and OEMs worldwide."

CAE's dedication to innovation and excellence continues to set the standard in the defence and aerospace industry. This recognition highlights our commitment to advancing global defence capabilities through cutting-edge training solutions, ensuring we remain a trusted ally in the pursuit of security and operational readiness.

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

