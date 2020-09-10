See www.cae.com/funding/ for a list of partners

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE announced today the launch of a new financing initiative for aspiring pilots in collaboration with financial institutions around the world.

With this initiative, CAE is connecting aspiring pilots with banking partners that offer specific financing solutions for pilot training, making the profession more accessible to those who wish to pursue their dream of flying for a living.

Approved partners will speed up the processing of applications and will offer competitive rates. In addition, future CAE pilots will have access to a dedicated team that understands the reality of future pilots and a centralized point of contact in each of the participating banking institutions.

"Financing is a major barrier to becoming a pilot. CAE's partnership with financial institutions will help aspiring pilots finance their studies and make their dreams come true," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "Despite the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the aviation industry, CAE foresees significant demand for new commercial pilots over the next 10 years. Because it takes approximately two years to become a qualified airline pilot, this funding program will ensure that we can meet the demand for pilots when the industry recovers. As the global training partner of choice, we are pleased to be able to make it easier for aspiring pilots to train with us."

For more details about this initiative and how to benefit from it, go to www.cae.com/funding/ .

CAE is in discussions with other financial institutions to expand the geographical footprint of this initiative.

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

