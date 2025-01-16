The recently opened training centre on CAE's campus in Montreal marks a broadening of CAE's training portfolio

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – Today, global aviation training leader CAE has inaugurated its first Air Traffic Services (ATS) Training Centre, on its campus in Montreal, Canada. As the largest provider of civil aviation training worldwide, CAE trains pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, and cabin crew. Last October, CAE started partnering in the training of air traffic controllers (ATC) and flight service specialists (FSS) with NAV CANADA.

"We are thrilled to officially inaugurate CAE's first ATS training centre in collaboration with NAV CANADA. As an innovator in aviation learning sciences, CAE is perfectly positioned to partner with NAV CANADA and other Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP) to meet the increasing global demand for air traffic services personnel and train the highly skilled professionals they need to manage air traffic safely," said CAE President and CEO Marc Parent. "This is an extension of CAE's core mission to make the world safer, and as a pilot, I can attest to the critical importance of the communication between flight crew and the air traffic personnel who play an essential role in the safety of every flight."

"Air travel is a cornerstone of Canada's social and economic vitality, with NAV CANADA positioned at the crossroads of international traffic, connecting communities and businesses globally," said Mark Cooper, President and CEO of NAV CANADA. "This partnership with CAE exemplifies our dedication to operational excellence, ensuring safe and efficient air navigation while preparing for the future of aviation through innovative training and collaboration."

CAE's first partnership in the air traffic services sector is with the world's first fully private ANSP, and second largest in terms of the size of its airspace, NAV CANADA.

The first students began their training at the new facility in October 2024, with CAE aiming to train approximately 500 air traffic professionals by 2028. CAE's instructors deliver initial training for air traffic controllers and flight service specialists to students coming from across Canada using NAV CANADA's training curriculum and courseware. NAV CANADA will continue to deliver basic training, all specialty courses, and on-the-job training, with the latter part of Air Traffic Services training solely offered by NAV CANADA.

"We are very proud of this first partnership with NAV CANADA and are excited to help them train more air traffic controllers and flight service specialists over the coming three years," said Marie-Christine Cloutier, Vice President - Strategy, Performance & Marketing at CAE and Head of CAE's new Air Traffic Services (ATS) division. "As ANSPs accelerate their airspace modernization efforts, it is critical that equal emphasis is placed on training innovation to prepare the next generation of air traffic personnel. CAE's turn-key expertise in competency-based training design, advanced instructional delivery, and data-driven technologies can support ANSPs in this transformation."

CAE has extensive experience and a strong understanding of global regulatory requirements, enabling the expansion of Approved Training Organizations across various authorities. The company intends to leverage its existing global footprint of over 70 facilities on five continents and expand its infrastructure to incorporate ATS training wherever there is demand.

Photos of the new Air Traffic Services Training Centre are available on CAE's website.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

