Future Fighter Lead-in Training program (FFLIT) to support the next generation of Royal Canadian Air Force fighter pilot training

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – Today, CAE has been identified as a strategic partner to the Government of Canada to work with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) to design and co-develop the Future Fighter Lead-in Training (FFLIT) program, which will prepare and train pilots to operate Canada's advanced fighters.

Leveraging CAE's extensive expertise and experience, this partnership will help streamline discussions and enable the acceleration of initial operational capability of the state-of-the-art FFLIT program. Additionally, the FFLIT program will support the long-term success of Canada's CF-35A capability by providing continuous fighter-pilot training with cutting-edge technology and innovative training methods. FFLIT will equip fighter-pilot candidates with the advanced skills needed to operate the complex and significantly capable CF-35A in an ever-evolving operational environment.

"We are honoured to be entrusted by the Government of Canada to play a critical role in strengthening the 5th Generation fighter capabilities of the Royal Canadian Air Force," says Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This decision underscores CAE's position as a global leader in training and innovation, and our steadfast commitment to those who protect our country and its allies. CAE is committed to being among Canada's top defence partners and showcasing how private and public sector collaboration can work together to meet current and future global security challenges. For over 75 years, CAE has been at the forefront of supporting the RCAF, a legacy that will continue as we play this key role in the ongoing modernization of the Canadian Armed Forces. This is only the beginning of what we can achieve together."

"We are proud to have been identified as a strategic partner and look forward to building on our long-standing relationship with the Government of Canada", says France Hébert, Vice-President and General Manager, CAE Defence & Security Canada. "This collaboration will ensure that the next generation of Royal Canadian Air Force pilots receive the best possible fighter training, right here in Canada, from a leader in training that understands the mission, the responsibility, and the stakes".

"Today's announcement highlights Canada's commitment to building long-term capacity for our Royal Canadian Air Force personnel, ensuring they receive the training they need to keep Canadians safe, while creating good jobs across the country", The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant. "This investment also showcases how modern procurement strategies can support economic growth and national security, while ensuring our military is ready for the challenges it faces in an ever-changing environment."

As one of Canada's largest defence contractors, and a global leader in flight training and simulation, CAE has extensive experience in delivering defence capabilities, including North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Flying Training in Canada, the Operational Training System Provider and the previous generation of fighter lead-in training (FLIT) for the RCAF and NATO allies.

In May 2024, CAE announced that SkyAlyne, its joint venture with KF Aerospace, was awarded a C$11.2 billion, 25-year contract for Canada's Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program. This transformative initiative reimagines training for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) by consolidating three aircrew training operations under SkyAlyne and Canada's joint management. Building on this milestone, in October 2024, CAE signed a 25-year sub-contract valued at approximately $1.7 billion from its SkyAlyne joint venture, to provide the RCAF with modern, state-of-the-art pilot training.

CAE is proud to continue its legacy of world-class expertise in civil aviation and military training. With a network of 240 sites, in 40 countries, and over 70 different platforms across domains, CAE is best placed to assist Canada with the transition to the 5th Generation modernization of pilot training.

