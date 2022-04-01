"We are very pleased to welcome Patrick M. Shanahan to CAE's Board of Directors. Mr. Shanahan's more than 30 years of experience in the defense sector will help CAE achieve greater alignment with the needs and priorities of National Defense Departments, from the U.S. and Canada, to NATO and allies worldwide. He brings deep knowledge of Defense policy, strategy, technology, supply chain and operations that will strengthen our Board." said the Honourable John Manley, Chair of CAE's Board of Directors.

Mr. Shanahan served as Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense in 2019 and as Deputy Secretary of Defense from 2017 to 2019. He also helped lead the development of several key U.S. Department of Defense policies and strategies in 2018 and 2019.

Shanahan also provided critical leadership in the creation of the Space Force and execution of the first-ever full-scope U.S. Department of Defense financial statement audit. He was a champion of digital and technological advancement for the department, spearheading modernization in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and command, control and communication. Shanahan also established the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center in 2018 and published The Department of Defense's Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

Shanahan previously served as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain & Operations at The Boeing Company. He joined Boeing in 1986, becoming involved in Computer Services and the Boeing 777 program. Over the course of his career, he held management roles with respect to the Boeing Defense Systems, as well as 737, 747, 767, 777, and 787 commercial airline programs. He served at Boeing until 2017.

Patrick M. Shanahan is a National Academy of Engineering Member, a Royal Aeronautical Society Fellow, a Society of Manufacturing Engineers Fellow and an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Associate Fellow. He also served as a regent at the University of Washington for over five years.

Mr. Shanahan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington and two advanced degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of 75 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 13,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

