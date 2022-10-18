Cadillac Fairview Ranks First in its Peer Group in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark Survey for Second Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce the company's 2022 results within the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Survey. For the third time, and second consecutive year, CF ranked first in its peer group (Northern America | Diversified - Office/Retail | Non-listed). CF was also named a Regional Sector Leader (Americas Diversified Office/ Retail), which recognizes the best performers by sector, region and nature of ownership from across the GRESB Assessments. CF also achieved 'Green Star' ranking for a seventh year. These results demonstrate strong performance at both a corporate and property level

GRESB is the global standard for assessing ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) matters in real estate, and these rankings demonstrate strong results in achieving superior building performance, and best practices for ESG management, such as policy, risk management, stakeholder engagement, implementation and measurement. The 2022 real estate benchmark covers more than 1,500 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers.

"We're proud to have again achieved first-place ranking in our peer group in this year's GRESB Survey," said John Sullivan, President and CEO of Cadillac Fairview. "This achievement is a testament to CF's passion and commitment to sustainability. As the owner and operator of some of Canada's largest office complexes and shopping centres, we hold ourselves accountable to actionable and measurable targets, every day, so that we can mitigate our impact on climate change and enable a sustainable future."

CF has a long-standing history of leadership when it comes to sustainability, starting with the launch of the Green at Work® program (GAW) in 2008. Over the years, CF has developed innovative and results focused projects and programs to enable low carbon community transformation and ensure a resource filled and sustainable tomorrow. These include, but are not limited to, the development of its Climate Action and Resource Protection targets ; the initiation of a first-of-its-kind energy smart analytics program and training; solar panel installation at CF Chinook Centre; Canada's first geo-exchange retrofit at 777 Dunsmuir, and the introduction of low-waste dining halls, in which the company has plans to introduce several more over 2022 and 2023. The company has also pursued Zero Carbon Building – Performance Standard Certifications at multiple properties, and continues to strive to achieve 'net zero' across our real-estate portfolio by 2050.

