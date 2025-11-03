Cadillac Fairview Lights Up the Holiday Season with Festive Experiences for the Whole Family

Toronto's Iconic Indoor Tree, Immersive Snow Shows, and Community Giving Define the Festive Season at Cadillac Fairview Shopping Centres

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is transforming its shopping centres into vibrant, must-visit destinations filled with holiday cheer. With a deep commitment to community support, immersive décor, and exciting entertainment, CF invites families and friends across the region to come together and celebrate the most magical time of the year.

"The holidays are a cherished time for connection, and at CF, we are dedicated to crafting meaningful moments where families and friends can come together and enjoy the true magic of the season," says Andrea Nickel, Senior Director, Experience, Design & Delivery at Cadillac Fairview. "We take immense pride in transforming our centres across Southern Ontario into holiday destinations, curating experiences that are unique, memorable and build lasting traditions for all of our visitors."

Festive Highlights Across Southern Ontario

Santa Visits: A Cherished Tradition (Beginning November 14)



The magic returns as Santa arrives on November 14. Families can pre-book their visit online for a special, memorable moment in a beautifully designed setting. The $15 package includes quality time with Santa and three instant digital photos. In partnership with the Autism Alliance of Canada, Sensitive Santa sessions are also available at select properties, providing a quieter, more inclusive experience for children with sensory needs. Children visiting Santa will also receive yummy treats courtesy of Purdys Chocolatier and a LEGO surprise at select properties.

Reservations can be made beginning November 4, at cfshops.ca.

Live Holiday Music (Beginning November 13)



From November 13 through December, guests can enjoy live performances by local musicians, creating a festive soundtrack for shopping, relaxing and making holiday memories. In addition, the CF Sherway Gardens' Piazza will feature festive music every Friday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Property Specific Events

Daily Tree Light & Snow Shows at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Presented by PayPal Pay in 4 (Beginning November 14)

CF Toronto Eaton Centre is set to bring back its iconic 114-foot indoor Christmas tree. The celebration continues all season long with spectacular Daily Tree Light & Snow Shows, running every hour on the hour starting at 1:00 pm from November 14 to December 31. Featuring an exciting light and snow show experience complete with festive music. There are four uniquely inspiring light shows rotating throughout the day - come see them all.

CF Holiday Tree Portraits at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Presented by Simons (Beginning November 14)

New this year, create lasting holiday memories with CF Holiday Tree Portraits. A professional photographer captures the perfect shot from a unique, often elusive, vantage point with the iconic 114 ft tree as the backdrop! Each $10 ticket includes two digital photos. A printed 4x6 photo can be added for an additional $8.

Visits with Mrs. Claus at CF Masonville Place & CF Sherway Gardens (Beginning November 15)

Mrs. Claus will be making surprise, joyous appearances every weekend from November 15 to December 21 at CF Masonville Place and CF Sherway Gardens. She will be spreading cheer, handing out candy canes and delightful giveaways, including scratch-cards with chances to win CF SHOP! cards.

At CF Sherway Gardens, this special experience will also feature a captivating storytelling moment with Mrs. Claus in partnership with Indigo, where she will share enchanting tales of the North Pole. This storytime is an hour-long, RSVP-only event running from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on the following dates:

Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16

Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23

Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7

Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14

RSVP details will be posted to cfsherwaygardens.com on December 7th once available.

Santa Appearances at CF Shops at Don Mills (Beginning December 15)

Santa will be making surprise appearances and spreading cheer at CF Shops at Don Mills on the following dates from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm:

Saturday, December 15

Sunday, December 16

Saturday, December 20

Sunday, December 22

Monday, December 23

Wonder, Whimsy, and Science Shine at CF Sherway Gardens (Beginning November 15)

This holiday season, the Ontario Science Centre Experiences come to life at CF Sherway Gardens. Don't miss the beloved Dream Machines--Rowland Emett's extraordinary kinetic sculptures made from everyday objects that capture the imagination and wonder of the season. Inspiring inventors can also enjoy a whimsical scavenger hunt and interactive fun.

Set off on an adventure at Survival: The Exhibition and Earth Matters, get creative at Imagination Playground, Rigamajig and more--offering countless ways to spark curiosity and discovery. Plus, meet Canadian astronaut and author Dr. Dave Williams on December 7 for stories from space and insights on the Artemis mission, and his book Space on Earth: How Thinking Like an Astronaut Can Help Save the Planet.

Find the experiences near Entrance 6, by Santa's cabin. Learn more and book tickets at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

A Season of Giving: Supporting Children, Women and Seniors

CF is committed to giving back to the communities that it operates in, partnering with essential local organizations to ensure that children, women, and seniors in need experience the warmth and magic of the season. Guests are invited to join in supporting these critical initiatives and help make a profound difference in the lives of those in local communities.

Be a Santa at CF Sherway Gardens: CF Sherway Gardens is proud to support the women and children at Women's Habitat. Guests can become a "Santa" to a child by visiting or contacting the Sherway Guest Services team to select a wishlist item from Women's Habitat.

The Salvation Army 's Toy Mountain at CF Fairview Mall, CF Markville and CF Masonville Place: This annual campaign, in partnership with CTV News, collects and distributes new and unwrapped toys to ensure every child has a magical holiday. Donation bins will be set up around the centres between late November and early December.

This annual campaign, in partnership with CTV News, collects and distributes new and unwrapped toys to ensure every child has a magical holiday. Donation bins will be set up around the centres between late November and early December. Santa for a Child at CF Fairview Mall - In partnership with Toronto Police Services , 33 Division: Help bring the spirit of Christmas to 168 children living in a nearby family shelter by providing them with a school backpack, school supplies, and a new, unwrapped gift.

Help bring the spirit of Christmas to 168 children living in a nearby family shelter by providing them with a school backpack, school supplies, and a new, unwrapped gift. Santa for a Senior at CF Fairview Mall, In partnership with North York General Hospital Seniors' Health Centre: Help ensure the 175 residents at the North York General Hospital Seniors' Health Centre, who may not have family nearby, feel seen and cherished this holiday season by providing a meaningful gift from their special wishlist.

Gifting Made Simple with the CF SHOP! card

Giving the perfect gift is easier than ever with two limited-time CF SHOP! card promotions:

Black Friday Promotion: November 22-23 Purchase a $500 CF SHOP! card and receive a bonus card of $50 Purchase a $250 CF SHOP! card and receive a bonus card of $25



For greater convenience, guests can now purchase the CF SHOP! card on the go at the new vending kiosks located at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto-Dominion Centre and CF Rideau Centre.

For full holiday event details, booking links, and extended holiday hours, visit: shops.cadillacfairview.com.

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $28 billion, CF manages approximately 30 million square feet of leasable space at 56 landmark properties across Canada, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 160 Front, Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

