CADAR Launches "Circle of Light" Candle Collection

An Exclusive Collaboration with VENINI and Alberto Morillas, Featured at Salone del Mobile

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Luxury jewelry house CADAR today announced the launch of "Circle of Light™," an exclusive candle collection created in collaboration with Murano glass house VENINI and master perfumer Alberto Morillas. Marking CADAR's first foray into a new category, the collection fuses the brand's contemporary design ethos with VENINI's glassmaking heritage.

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Designed as functional works of art, the modular, hand-blown candle vessels layer to form a complete sphere--a central CADAR motif. "Circle of Light" features boldly colored glass and signature fragrances inspired by the CADAR jewelry collections--Light, Water, Bloom, Endless, Reflections, Psyche, Feathers, Python, and Fur--translating the brand's design language into a new sensory experience.

"The CADAR story begins with light. It is the theme of my first jewelry collection and at the heart of the brand. The 'Circle of Light' candles are a natural extension of this theme," said Founder and Creative Director Michal Kadar. "For me, this collection represents the warmth, energy and optimism of home. Collaborating with VENINI and Alberto Morillas was a creative dream and a labor of love."

"Circle of Light" was unveiled at Design Miami 2025 and will be presented at Salone del Mobile in Milan, April 21–26, 2026, at the VENINI booth (pavilion 9, C5). The collection is available for pre-order at the exhibition, at the CADAR flagship boutique in New York's Meatpacking District, and online at cadar.com.

ABOUT CADAR

CADAR is a modern luxury jewelry house based in New York, celebrated for its art-forward design, impeccable craftsmanship, and bold interpretation of 18k gold. Founded in 2015 by visionary designer Michal Kadar and her husband Avraham Kadar, the brand has become one of the most compelling voices in contemporary fine jewelry. Rooted in the belief that jewelry should move with light and express emotion, CADAR reimagines gold as a sculptural, fluid material, handcrafted by master artisans in Italy and New York. This commitment to artistry has earned the house significant industry recognition, including FGI "Rising Star," COUTURE Best in Gold, and Town & Country's "Gold Design of the Year." In September 2025, CADAR opened its first flagship boutique in New York City's Meatpacking District, a space designed as a living expression of the brand's aesthetic codes, merging luxury retail with art, light, and architectural storytelling.

SOURCE CADAR

Daniela Siegal, [email protected]