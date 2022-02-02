CAA partners with Maple, Canada's leading virtual healthcare platform to offer members a new benefit

With Maple, CAA members and their entire household can instantly connect with a general practitioner from their phone, tablet or computer and receive treatment for many common medical conditions. They simply describe their symptoms and connect with a general practitioner through text, video or audio chat. They can receive a diagnosis, prescription or, for an additional cost, a quick referral to a specialist.

"This new CAA membership benefit reinforces CAA's mission to keep our members safe," said Jay Woo, chief executive officer, CAA Club Group. "Being a CAA member means having peace of mind wherever life takes you and we are so excited to add even more value to our members' day-to-day lives by partnering with Maple."

Members can use the service from anywhere, providing families the flexibility and choice to get an opinion from a Canadian-licensed general practitioner regardless of their location. Prescriptions are not available internationally.

"We're proud to partner with CAA, an organization that shares our value of supporting Canadians, anytime, anywhere," said Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO and co-founder of Maple. "Using Maple, CAA members will be able to access high-quality virtual healthcare, whether they are close to home or travelling far from their regular medical care."

The benefit is based on membership type and is available to a member's entire household. Basic and A la Carte members and their families receive unlimited general practitioner consults per year at a 20 per cent discounted rate. CAA Plus and Corporate members receive two free general practitioner consults per year and Premier members receive five free general practitioner consults per year.

Members can begin accessing the new benefit February 1, 2022 using their CAA membership card number at www.caasco.com/maple. Maple registration is open to CAA primary account holders. Once registered, you can add family members within the Maple platform.

About CAA South Central Ontario

For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. CAA South Central Ontario is one of eight auto clubs across Canada, providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance services and Member savings for over 2.2 million Members.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca.

