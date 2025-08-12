CAA Joins Growing Industry Coalition Advocating for Increased Use of Recycled Crushed Aggregates in Ontario Infrastructure Projects

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The push for using recycled asphalt and concrete is gaining momentum as the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) joins nine other influential organizations representing civil infrastructure leaders, builders, suppliers, and engineers, united behind the goal of increasing the use of Recycled Crushed Aggregates (RCA) in public infrastructure projects across Ontario.

With CAA on board, the coalition that launched earlier this year is advocating for policy changes that will incentivize and mandate the use of RCA in projects like roads, subdivisions, highways, bridges, and tunnels, and, above all, harmonize municipal specifications through provincial standards to build greener, more cost-effective, and high-performing public infrastructure that residents can rely on.

"As the voice of Canadian motorists, CAA supports smarter infrastructure investments that improve road safety, durability, and reliability," said Lauren Fisher, Manager of Government and Stakeholder Relations for CAA South Central Ontario. "The use of recycled crushed aggregates is proven to deliver reliable performance, while cutting costs and carbon emissions. We're proud to join this important coalition and support a mandate that will benefit drivers, taxpayers, and the environment."

"CAA's support underscores the fact that this isn't just a construction issue—it's a public interest issue. Using more recycled materials in infrastructure projects can safeguard the long-term expansion of our transportation networks while preserving non-renewable resources and reducing carbon emissions, waste, and traffic congestion," said Raly Chakarova, Executive Director of the Toronto Area Road Builders Association (TARBA). "Beyond an increased use of sustainable materials, standardizing construction specifications and contracts at the municipal level can go further to rein in rising construction costs, speed up project delivery, and ensure higher quality outcomes."

RCA is produced by reclaiming and recycling concrete and asphalt that would otherwise end up in landfills. Since RCA is available at a fraction of the distance to new construction sites, the need for long-haul heavy truck transport is reduced, along with carbon emissions, project costs, traffic congestion, and wear and tear on roads. Despite being a proven and high-performing material already used in 400-series highways, Toronto Pearson Airport, and many road and transit projects across the province, RCA use in municipal projects is severely limited by some existing local policies.

If Ontario municipalities mandate just 20% RCA use in their infrastructure projects, they can save more than $260 million annually and reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing 15 million gas cars from the road every year.

The 10 coalition members include:

To learn more about the campaign and the benefits of RCA, visit rcaontario.ca .

About CAA

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is a not-for-profit auto club offering roadside services, automotive care, travel, and insurance. There are more than 2.6 million CAA members in Ontario and over 6 million members in Canada. For more than 100 years, CAA has advocated on behalf of its members at all three levels of government on issues related to transportation infrastructure, traffic safety, consumer protection, and mobility. Three clubs currently operate in Ontario - South Central Ontario, North & East Ontario, and Niagara.

About TARBA

The Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA) represents unionized contractors building multi-modal transportation infrastructure, including roads, transit, highways, bike lanes, and sidewalks, in the Greater Toronto Area and Simcoe County. TARBA advocates for policies and practices that promote safe, cost-efficient, and sustainable infrastructure development.

For media inquiries, please contact Raly Chakarova, Executive Director, Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA) at [email protected] and Lauren Fisher, Manager of Government and Stakeholder Relations, CAA at [email protected].