C21 Investments File Audited Year-End Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (OTCQX: CXXIF) ("C21" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the filing of its audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for its fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 on SEDAR. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). All currency is reported in U.S. dollars.

The Company previously disclosed its unaudited financial results for the year ended January 31, 2024 in its May 7, 2024 news release (the "Prior News Release").

Audited Fiscal Year Financial Highlights (February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024):

Revenue of $28.3 million , down 2% from last year – state of Nevada sales down 6% over the same period 1

, down 2% from last year – state of sales down 6% over the same period Gross Margin of 39.4%, down from 46.4% the previous year driven primarily by one-time items discussed in the Prior News Release and in the MD&A

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $4.5 million

of Cash Flow from Operations of $3.3 million ; Free Cash Flow2 of $2.7 million inclusive of $1.3 million taxes paid in the year

1 State of Nevada cannabis sales: https://www.headset.io/markets/nevada 2 "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "same store sales" are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of such non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the closest comparable GAAP financial measures.

Changes to the Unaudited Year End Financial Results previously released on May 7, 2024:

There have been no material changes to Operational Results Reported, including no changes to Revenue, Gross Profit, or Cash Flow from Operations in the audited financial results as compared to the unaudited financial results disclosed in the Prior News Release.

There are no material changes from the unaudited financial results disclosed in the Prior News Release other than a write-down to an Oregon real estate property and Lease liabilities. After the release of the preliminary results, the Company received an updated appraisal for one of its remaining real properties in Oregon. The value of this property has been written down to appraised value. In addition, two of the Company's leases were extended by four years, resulting in a change to the calculations of these Right-of-use assets and the corresponding Lease liabilities. Changes to the Prior News Release's Income Statement and Balance Sheet for the current and the comparative previous period are listed below as well as underlined in the summary tables provided.

The British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") issued a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") on May 31, 2024 in connection with the delay in the Company filing its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2024, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The MCTO prohibited the Company's management from trading in the securities of the Company for the duration of the MCTO. The Company anticipates that the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements for the 2-month stub period ended March 31, 2024, its annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "March 31, 2024 Filings") may be delayed past the filing due date of July 29, 2024. As a result, the MCTO is expected to remain in place until the March 31, 2024 Filings have been completed.

"We are pleased to announce the release of our audited year-end financial statements. The Company engaged new auditors this year and have changed our fiscal reporting period to better align with the reporting schedule of our peers (see news release dated May 31, 2024). We appreciate the patience of our shareholders during this delay. We anticipate reporting and completing the March 31, 2024 filings in the next two weeks" stated CEO and President, Sonny Newman.

Non-GAAP Measures:

C21 reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP and uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures and ratios are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company refers to certain Non-GAAP financial measures such as "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "same store sales". These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company considers these measures to be an important indicator of the financial strength and performance of its business. The Company believes the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify the Company's actual operating performance, make it easier to compare the Company's results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as the management of the Company. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the Company's reported results as indicators of the Company's performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies. The tables below provide reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"Free Cash Flow" is defined as Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations in a period minus capital expenses of property and equipment. Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures the Company's ability to generate additional cash from our continuing business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net income as a measure of the Company's performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

Free Cash Flow:

Quarter Ended January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 Cash Provided by Operating Activities

from Continuing Operations $ 506,477 $ (110,329) $ 1,649,786 $ 1,204,347 $ 1,215,735 Purchase of Property and Equipment (7,240) (259,343) (202,182) (41,803) (9,071) Free Cash Flow 499,237 (369,372) $ 1,447,604 $ 1,162,544 1,206,664

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA (earnings before depreciation and amortization, depreciation and interest in cost of sales, income taxes, and interest) less accretion, loss from discontinued operations, one-time transaction costs and all other non-cash items. The Company has presented "Adjusted EBITDA" because its management believes it is a useful measure for investors when assessing and considering the Company's continuing operations and prospects for the future. Furthermore, "Adjusted EBITDA" is a commonly used measurement in the financial community when evaluating the market value of similar companies.

Adjusted EBITDA:





















Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4

January 31, 2024 Oct 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,042,004) $ (376,150) $ (416,086) $ (471,045) $ (2,119,159)











Interest expenses, net - - 3,956 31,254 60,530 Provision for Income Taxes 1,723,925 563,100 602,674 592,426 672,164 Depreciation and Amortization 359,568 355,536 346,294 347,578 340,664 Depreciation and Interest in COGS 203,092 203,092 203,092 203,092 203,091 EBITDA $ 244,581 $ 745,578 $ 739,930 $ 703,305 $ (842,710) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 59,217 - - 392,155 14,830 Share based compensation 5,527 5,499 5,595 5,507 20,803 Loss from discontinued operations (40,357) 18,932 19,351 83,891 713,712 One-time special project costs - 159,000 - - - Production curtailment, non-cash

inventory adjustments - - 206,000 450,000 1,012,000 Other gain/loss 785,763 13,800 921 (73,695) 18,723 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,054,731 $ 942,809 $ 971,797 $ 1,561,163 $ 937,358





























Q4 Balance Sheet Summary:











(US$) January 31, 2024

(Audited) January 31, 2024

(Preliminary) January 31, 2023

Assets







Cash 2,408,526 2,408,526 1,891,772

Inventory 2,708,721 2,708,721 4,173,573

Other current 2,125,107 2,015,548 2,533,949

Current Assets 7,242,354 7,132,795 8,599,294

Fixed Assets/Goodwill/Intangibles, deferred tax 47,286,580 47,233,895 49,712,110

Total Assets 54,528,934 54,366,690 58,311,404











Liabilities







Accounts payable 2,215,956 2,106,399 2,921,426

Promissory note – current portion - - 2,026,667

Income taxes payable 9,719,872 9,719,872 7,736,858

Other notes, current lease, deferred tax etc. 2,229,312 2,351,292 2,289,316

Current Liabilities 14,165,140 14,177,563 14,974,267

Lease liabilities 9,192,588 8,074,139 8,554,702

Derivative liability and other 124,198 235,707 467,359

Total Liabilities 23,481,926 22,487,409 23,996,328











Shareholders' Equity 31,047,008 31,879,281 34,315,076

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 54,528,934 54,366,690 58,311,404













Summary Income Statement for the years ended:

(US$) January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 Revenue 28,285,200 28,888,410 Cost of Sales 17,135,434 15,487,264 Gross Profit 11,149,766 13,401,146 Gross Margin% 39.4 % 46.4 % Total Expenses 9,677,738 9,445,908 Income from Operations 1,472,028 3,955,483 Income Tax Expense (3,482,125) (2,809,768) Net Income (Loss) (3,305,285) 293,211







Retail Sales Summary:

(US$) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4

January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 Retail Sales 6,303,351 6,433,991 6,383,974 6,193,356 6,248,051 Wholesale Sales 245,461 448,087 778,133 1,498,847 785,001 Total Sales 6,548,812 6,882,078 7,162,107 7,692,203 7,033,052

Changes to the Unaudited Year End Financial Results:

Audited Balance Sheet (as at year ended January 31, 2024)

Current Assets – increase of $0.1 million due to changes in prepaid expenses

due to changes in prepaid expenses Total Assets – increase of $0.2 million due to a write-down of Property in Oregon offset by an increase in Right-of-use Assets

due to a write-down of Property in offset by an increase in Right-of-use Assets Total Liabilities – increase of $1.0 million due to increase in Lease Liabilities

due to increase in Lease Liabilities Equity – decrease of $0.8 million to due write-down of Property in Oregon

to due write-down of Property in Equity + Liability – increase of $0.2 million due to write-down of Property in Oregon and increase in Lease Liabilities

Audited Income Statement and Audited Statement of Cash Flows (year ended January 31, 2024)

Revenue, Gross Profit, Cash Flow from Operations - No change

Net Income – decrease of $0.8 million due to write-down of Property in Oregon

due to write-down of Property in Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA decrease of $0.04 million due to changes to amortization period of operating leases

About C21 Investments Inc.

C21 Investments Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The Company is focused on value creation through the disciplined acquisition and integration of core retail, manufacturing, and distribution assets in strategic markets, leveraging industry-leading retail revenues with high-growth potential multi-market branded consumer packaged goods. The Company owns Silver State Relief and Silver State Cultivation in Nevada, including legacy Oregon brands Phantom Farms, Hood Oil and Eco Firma Farms. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil, vaporizer cartridges and edibles. Based in Vancouver, Canada, additional information on C21 can be found at www.sedarplus.com and www.cxxi.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

