C21 Investments Reports First Quarter Financial Results

+30% Q1 Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year Highlights Continued Outlier Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (OTCQX: CXXIF) ("C21" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the filing of its interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for its first quarter ending June 30, 2025, on SEDAR. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). All currency is reported in U.S. dollars.

First Quarter Highlights (April 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025):

Revenue of $8.6 million - up 30% year-over-year and up 6% sequentially – driven by continued same store sales growth across all dispensaries; State of Nevada sales were down 14% year-over-year and flat from the sequential comparative periods 1

- up 30% year-over-year and up 6% sequentially – driven by continued same store sales growth across all dispensaries; sales were down 14% year-over-year and flat from the sequential comparative periods Gross Margin of 35% - up 410 basis points year-over-year

Income from Operations of $0.2 million – up $1 million from Q1 last year, driven by higher retail sales and lower SG&A costs

– up from Q1 last year, driven by higher retail sales and lower SG&A costs Earnings (Loss) Per Share of ($0.01) – flat year-over-year, primarily impacted by Income Tax provisions; Net Income Before Tax of $0.1 million

– flat year-over-year, primarily impacted by Income Tax provisions; Net Income Before Tax of Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $1.1 million - up 244% from Q1 last year

of - up 244% from Q1 last year Free Cash Flow 2 , before working capital changes and taxes, of $0.9 million ; $0.8 million Income Tax paid in Q1

, before working capital changes and taxes, of ; Income Tax paid in Q1 Retail Transaction Growth up 45% from the Q1 last year and 5% sequentially

Purchased 184,500 common shares for cancellation pursuant to the NCIB

_______________________________ 1 State of Nevada cannabis sales: https://www.headset.io/markets/nevada 2 Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" disclosure at the end of this news release for a description and calculation of these measures

Q1 Management and Operational Commentary:

CEO and President, Sonny Newman: "30% revenue growth in Q1 underscores the soundness of our retail strategy and ability to deliver exceptional results in a challenging market. We are pleased with yet another quarter of robust same-store sales growth across all of our dispensaries. Our flagship Sparks store, celebrating its 10th anniversary as Nevada's first licensed dispensary, reported impressive results with a 5% increase in customer transactions quarter-over-quarter. Our South Reno location continues to outperform, achieving 120% same-store sales growth over its first full year of operations. Despite industry-wide price compression and the decline in overall Nevada state sales, we have delivered sequential revenue growth and another quarter of positive free cash flow. These results reflect the strength of our business model, the capabilities of our team, and focus on operational efficiency. Looking ahead, we remain committed to our long-term goal of sustainable growth."

Q1 revenue of $8.6 million was up 30% over the previous year, despite a 14% decline in Nevada sales over the comparative period1. Revenue was up 6% from the previous quarter. Increases were driven by same store sales growth in each of Silver State's three dispensaries as well as higher wholesale volume.

Gross Margin of 35% in the first quarter was up 410 basis points year-over-year but down sequentially, impacted by seasonality around 4/20 discounts and an increase in wholesale activity.

C21 reported Income from Operations of $0.2 million in the first quarter, up $1.0 million from the previous Q1 and down sequentially, primarily due to lower gross margin. SG&A costs were down 3% year-over-year and relatively flat sequentially despite the material increase in revenue.

The Company reported a Net Loss of $0.8 million in the first quarter, or ($0.01) per share, versus a Net Loss of $1.4 million in the previous first quarter. Q1's Net Loss was primarily due to Income Tax provisions. The Company generated $0.1 million Net Income Before Tax for Q1.

Q1 Adjusted EBITDA2 was $1.1 million, up 244% from the previous Q1 but down sequentially. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year was driven by the 30% increase in retail sales, improved gross margin, and lower SG&A costs.

Q1 Free Cash Flow2 before working capital changes was $0.9 million, up $1.0 million from the previous Q1 and down sequentially.

Cash at the end of Q1 was flat from Q4 notwithstanding $0.8 million in Income Tax paid, a $0.3 million debenture principal repayment, and shares purchased for cancellation in the quarter.

Based on legal interpretations and opinions that challenge its tax liability under Section 280E Internal Revenue Code of 1986, the Company has taken the position that it does not owe taxes attributable to the application of this Section of the Code. The Company plans on refiling amended U.S. federal income tax returns for the years ended January 31, 2022, January 31, 2023, January 31, 2024, and the two months ended March 31, 2024. Management exercises significant judgment when assessing the probability of successfully sustaining the Company's tax filing positions, and in determining whether a contingent tax liability should be recorded and, if so, estimating the amount. See disclosure of Risk Factors in the MD&A.

Non-GAAP Measures:

C21 reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP and uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures and ratios are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "same store sales". These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company considers these measures to be an important indicator of the financial strength and performance of its business. The Company believes the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify the Company's actual operating performance, make it easier to compare the Company's results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as the management of the Company. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the Company's reported results as indicators of the Company's performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies. The tables below provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"Free Cash Flow" is defined as Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations adding back income tax expense and before changes in working capital, minus capital expenditures. Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures our ability to generate cash from our continuing business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Q1 Free Cash Flow:



Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Quarter Ended (except as noted) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Cash Provided by Operating Activities

before taxes and changes in working

capital (continuing operations) $ 942,348 $ 1,582,088 $ 1,726,751 $ 1,045,505 $ 77,815 Purchase of Property and Equipment (37,329) (31,434) (144,908) (60,731) (169,660) Free Cash Flow $ 905,019 $ 1,550,654 $ 1,581,843 $ 984,774 $ (91,845)

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA (earnings before depreciation and amortization, depreciation and interest in cost of sales, income taxes, and interest) less accretion, loss from discontinued operations, one-time transaction costs and all other non-cash items. The Company has presented "Adjusted EBITDA" because its management believes it is a useful measure for investors when assessing and considering the Company's continuing operations and prospects for the future. Furthermore, "Adjusted EBITDA" is a commonly used measurement in the financial community when evaluating the market value of similar companies.

Q1 Adjusted EBITDA:

























Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Net Income (Loss) $ (758,820) $ (1,581,297) $ (130,941) $ (845,132) $ (1,412,172)











Interest & accretion 180,598 196,905 231,358 238,531 136,752 Provision for Income Taxes 825,500 2,232,750 722,800 828,400 367,700 Depreciation and Amortization 445,616 445,042 445,992 435,456 379,522 Depreciation and Interest in COGS 203,092 203,091 - 406,184 203,091 EBITDA $ 895,986 $ 1,496,491 $ 1,269,209 $ 1,063,439 $ (325,107) Change in FV of derivative liability - (52,257) - - - Share based compensation 93,945 136,757 143,493 147,091 422,218 Loss (gain) from discontinued operations 1,861 51,712 49,663 85,714 25,724 One-time special project costs 118,770 70,000 - - 117,543 Production curtailment, non-cash inventory adjustments - - - - 28,700 Other gain (loss) (41,726) (10,602) 105,234 (927) 41,740 Adjusted EBITDA $1,068,836 $ 1,692,102 $ 1,567,599 $ 1,295,317 $ 310,818

























Q1 Balance Sheet Summary:















(US$) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025

Assets





Cash 2,655,208 2,625,461

Inventory 4,163,477 4,051,425

Other current, assets held for sale 790,078 827,229

Current Assets 7,608,763 7,504,115

Note receivable 778,966 802,766

Fixed Assets/Goodwill/Intangibles 48,007,884 48,692,868

Total Assets 56,395,613 56,999,749









Liabilities





Accounts payable 2,541,590 2,148,153

Convertible Debentures (current portion) 1,104,829 977,817

Income taxes payable 2,142,540 2,833,991

Other notes, current lease, liabilities held for sale 2,039,487 1,997,082

Current Liabilities 7,828,446 7,957,043

Convertible Debentures 442,402 710,367

Lease liabilities 9,621,827 9,771,124

Uncertain tax position 10,539,748 9,822,797

Derivative liability, Deferred tax 64,136 62,641

Total Liabilities 28,496,559 28,323,972









Shareholders' Equity 27,899,054 28,675,777

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 56,395,613 56,999,749



Q1 Summary Income Statement:



Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 (US$) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Revenue 8,553,373 8,105,512 7,907,812 7,508,547 6,596,009 Cost of Sales 5,569,382 4,477,048 4,272,868 4,243,714 4,565,310 Gross Profit 2,983,991 3,628,464 3,634,944 3,264,833 2,030,699 Gross Margin% 35 % 45 % 46 % 43 % 31 % Total Expenses 2,776,578 2,791,252 2,656,830 2,958,247 2,870,955 Income from Operations 207,413 837,212 978,114 306,586 (840,256) Income Tax Expense (825,500) (2,232,750) (722,800) (828,400) (367,700) Net Income (Loss) (755,098) (1,581,297) (130,941) (845,132) (1,412,172) Earnings (Loss) Per

Share (0.01) (0.01) (0.00) (0.01) (0.01)

About C21 Investments Inc.

C21 Investments Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The Company is focused on value creation through the disciplined acquisition and integration of core retail, manufacturing, and distribution assets in strategic markets, leveraging industry-leading retail revenues with high-growth potential multi-market branded consumer packaged goods. The Company owns Silver State Relief and Silver State Cultivation in Nevada, including legacy Oregon brands Phantom Farms, Hood Oil and Eco Firma Farms. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil, vaporizer cartridges and edibles. Based in Vancouver, Canada, additional information on C21 can be found at www.sedarplus.com and www.cxxi.ca.

