C21 Investments Announces Q2 Results with Cash Flow from Operations up 32%

$3.7 million in Net Income highlights continued profitability

VANCOUVER, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (OTCQX: CXXIF) ("C21" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced unaudited results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021. All currency reported in U.S. dollars (unless otherwise noted).

Q2 Highlights (May 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021):

Revenue of $9.0 million

Gross Margin (before fair value adjustments) of 52.3% – up 367 basis points from Q1

Operating Cash Flow 1 of $3.4 million – up 16% over Q1 – $6.3 million year-to-date

of – up 16% over Q1 – year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $3.3 million – a 36.5% EBITDA Margin – $6.3 million year-to-date

of – a 36.5% EBITDA Margin – year-to-date Net Income of $3.7 million ; Earnings Per Share of $0.03 – EPS of $0.06 year-to-date

; Earnings Per Share of – EPS of year-to-date Total Liabilities reduced by $4.7 million from Q1; $10.4 million in reductions year-to-date

Management Commentary:

"C21 continues to deliver strong, profitable bottom-line performance with one of the leading cash flow margins in the industry. Cash Flow from Operations was up 32% over Q1 resulting in a reported $0.03 in Earnings per Share, and enabling further significant reduction in Total Liabilities," said Sonny Newman, President and CEO of C21. "We completed our first phase buildout of our cultivation expansion on budget, and expect its first harvest next week, which we anticipate will increase top line results and further strengthen operating margins going forward. We continue to work diligently to deliver greater scale for the Company."

Q2 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the second quarter was $9.0 million, down 1.9% from Q1, in line with similar industry trends seen in the Western markets (State of Nevada reported a 6% decline in cannabis sales from April to June 20212). Despite market conditions, C21 remained focused on sustaining the efficiency of its operations, with the Nevada segment continuing to deliver highly profitable results, including $7.8 million adjusted EBITDA year-to-date.

Gross Profit for the quarter was $4.7 million (before fair value adjustments), with Gross Margin of 52.3% (BFVA), up 367 basis points from Q1. The company delivered $3.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter, up 7% over Q1, and a 36.5% EBITDA Margin. SG&A expenses remained constant at $1.8 million (20% of revenue) for Q2.

Operating Cash Flow1 of $3.4 million (before working capital changes) was reported for the quarter, up 16% over Q1. This cash flow generation enabled C21 to pay down $1.5 million of principle debt, expend $1.2 million of capital to complete the first phase of the cultivation buildout, and pay $0.9 million in Income Tax. Cash Flow from Operations (after working capital changes) was $2.6 million – the ninth consecutive positive quarter – up 32% over Q1, and $4.5 million year-to-date (see Statement of Cash Flows).

The Company reported Net Income of $3.7 million for Q2, or $0.03 Earnings Per Share and $0.06 EPS year-to-date. This included changes in fair value of derivative liabilities (see MD&A). Excluding the changes in derivative liabilities, Adjusted Net Income1 was $1.0 million for Q2, or $0.01 Earnings Per Share.

Cash position at end of the second quarter was $4.2 million, down $1.9 million from the prior quarter reflecting an increase in one-time cash costs, including retirement of a $1.2 million convertible note and the completion of the first phase of cultivation buildout. As a result, Total Liabilities for Q2 were reduced by $4.7 million from last quarter and $10.4 million year-to-date (see Balance Sheet summary provided).

___________ 1 See non-IFRS Measures below for "Adjusted EBITDA", Operating Cash Flow", "After-tax Operating Cash Flow", and "Adjusted Net Income" 2 State of Nevada cannabis sales: https://tax.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/taxnvgov/Content/TaxLibrary/NV-Marijuana-Revenue-FY21(7).pdf

Non-IFRS Measures:

"Adjusted EBITDA", "Operating Cash Flow", "After Tax Operating Cash Flow", and "Adjusted Net Income" are supplemental, non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before depreciation and amortization (excluding rent classified as lease amortization), income taxes, and interest. Additionally, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA presented above excludes fair value adjustments, accretion, impairment charges, one-time transaction costs and all other non-cash items. The Company has presented "Adjusted EBITDA", "After tax operating cash flow", and "Adjusted net income" because management believes these are useful measures for investors when assessing and considering the Company's continuing operations and prospects for the future. Furthermore, "Adjusted EBITDA" is a commonly used measurement in the financial community when evaluating the market value of similar companies. "Adjusted EBITDA", "After tax operating cash flow", and "Adjusted Net Income" are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with IFRS, and these metrics should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the measurement of the Company's performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. "Adjusted EBITDA," as calculated and reconciled in the table above, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other issuers and is not necessarily a measure of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs.

Balance Sheet:



Fiscal Year End January 31, 2022

Q2 FYE 2022 Q4 FYE 2021

July 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 Assets



Cash 4,206,916 6,237,182 Biological and Inventory 6,914,958 6,758,508 Other current 1,164,086 2,584,431 Current Assets 12,285,960 15,580,121





Fixed Assets / Goodwill / Intangibles 54,249,251 53,229,388 Total Assets 66,535,211 68,809,509





Liabilities



Accounts payable 2,345,720 2,680,996 Other notes, current lease etc. 1,830,729 3,585,546 Promissory note 6,080,000 6,080,000 Income tax 3,320,213 3,378,299 Current Liabilities 13,576,662 15,724,841





Other 501,265 517,294 Promissory note 5,066,667 8,106,667 Lease Liabilities 9,438,465 9,691,215 Derivative Liability 4,449,527 9,430,991 Total Liabilities 33,032,586 43,471,008





Equity 33,502,625 25,338,501 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity 66,535,211 68,809,509 Working Capital Deficit (1,290,702) (144,720)

Financial Summary:



Fiscal Year End January 31, 2022 (US$ 000's) Q2 FYE 2022 Q1 FYE 2022 Revenue $ 8,976 $ 9,150 Cost of Sales 4,282 4,701 Gross Profit (before FV adjustments) 4,694 4,449 GM% (BFVA) 52.3% 48.6% Gross Profit 4,542 4,833 Total Expenses 2,353 2,374 SG&A% of Revenue 20.0% 19.1% Income (Loss) from Operations 2,188 2,459 Net Income (Loss) 3,655 4,371 Earnings Per Share 0.03 0.04 Adjusted EBITDA1 3,275 3,069 EBITDA Margin% 36.5% 33.5%

___________ 1 See non-IFRS Measures for "Adjusted EBITDA", "Operating Cash Flow", "After-tax Operating Cash Flow", and "Adjusted Net Income"

Adjusted EBITDA:



Fiscal Year End January 31, 2022 Six Months ended July 31

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 FYE 2022 FYE 2021









Income from operations $ 2,188,189 $ 2,458,964 4,647,153 2,276,597









Net impact, fair value on biological assets 152,376 (383,996) (231,620) 423,833 Depreciation and amortization 446,087 482,610 928,697 1,095,994 Depreciation/amortization in COGS 82,818 75,454 158,272 104,603 ROU amortization/interest in COGS 293,540 294,445 587,985 511,069 Share based compensation 112,455 141,716 254,171 62,801 Inventory impairment - - - 342,048 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,275,465 $ 3,069,193 6,344,658 4,816,945

After-Tax Operating Cash Flow:



Fiscal Year End January 31, 2022 from Statement of Cash Flows: Q2 FYE 2022 Q1 FYE 2022





Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 2,569,589 $ 1,943,406 add back:



Changes in working capital items 798,442 961,755 Operating Cash Flow1 3,368,031 2,905,161 OCF Margin% 37.5% 31.7% Income Tax Expense (844,910) (800,897)





After Tax Operating Cash Flow 2,523,121 2,104,264 ATOCF Margin% 28.1% 23.0% ATOCF per average share O/S, $C $0.03 $0.02

About C21 Investments Inc.

C21 Investments is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The Company is focused on value creation through the disciplined acquisition and integration of core retail, manufacturing, and distribution assets in strategic markets, leveraging industry-leading retail revenues with high-growth potential multi-market branded consumer packaged goods. The Company owns Silver State Relief and Silver State Cultivation in Nevada, and Phantom Farms and Eco Firma Farms in Oregon. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil, vaporizer cartridges and edibles. Based in Vancouver, Canada, additional information on C21 Investments can be found at www.sedar.com and www.cxxi.ca.

Cautionary Statement:



Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include the Company's positioning in the United States cannabis industry, the Company's ability to scale its existing vertical operations, the performance of the Company's operations generally, and specifically its Nevada retail operations, during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of the Company's Nevada cultivation expansion, the performance of the Company's brands and the continued demand for cannabis products, the ability of the Company to successfully extend its retail footprint and pursue accretive growth, and the nature and extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

SOURCE C21 Investments Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Mattio Communications, [email protected]; Company contact: Michael Kidd, Chief Financial Officer and Director, [email protected], +1 833 BUY-CXXI (289-2994)

Related Links

https://www.cxxi.ca/

