Introducing the new and exciting formula, powered by vitamin C, that removes 94% of surface stains in 3 weeks.*

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Say hello to a brighter smile! hello®, the personal care brand dedicated to adding a touch of magic to everyday routines, today announced its new toothpaste in Canada—hello® super mega whitening toothpaste—incorporating the beloved beauty ingredient favourite, vitamin C, for sparkle that you can C.

hello vitamin C whitening toothpaste (CNW Group/hello Products Canada)

By leveraging the stain-neutralizing power of vitamin C (sodium ascorbyl phosphate), hello® developed a toothpaste that not only elevates daily oral care routines but also whitens smiles. The fab formula whitens teeth by removing 94% of surface stains in 3 weeks with twice daily use. Keep it up for whiter teeth up to 2 shades whiter in 6 weeks with twice daily use. This formula also helps prevent cavities and freshens breath.

On top of all that, the toothpaste's delightful peppermint flavour provides a burst of fresh fun for your teeth, giving brushers that kick of magic to start the day! And guess what? It's peroxide-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and free from artificial sweeteners and titanium dioxide.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce one of the first vitamin C-powered whitening toothpastes to Canada," said Salma Kaddouri, Integrated Marketing Communication Lead, Colgate Canada. "The hello® super mega whitening toothpaste is a game-changer, bringing the magic of this already-popular beauty ingredient to oral care. We're confident that its unique formula and invigorating peppermint flavour will make it a beloved part of everyone's daily routine, elevating their teeth whitening experience."

The toothpaste is now available in natural peppermint flavour online and in-store at leading retailers including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Amazon.ca, with an MSRP of $8.97 for a 82mL tube.

For more information, visit www.helloproducts.ca and follow hello® on social media @helloproducts.

*with twice daily use

About hello®

Say hello to friendly™ personal care that rocks thoughtfully sourced, effective ingredients and designs that'll make you smile. hello products are made with globally sourced ingredients, and are vegan, cruelty-free and free of dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavours, parabens, microbeads, and triclosan. Anything less would be unfriendly. Learn more + smile more at hello-products.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately 1.7 billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

