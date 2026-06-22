C.S.T. Spark Inc. Appoints CIBC Global Asset Management as Sub-Advisor

New sub-advisory relationship reinforces CST Spark's commitment to growth, Canadian expertise, and long-term value for families and investors across Canada.

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - C.S.T. Spark Inc. ("CST Spark"), a mutual fund dealer focused on education savings solutions, announced today that CIBC Global Asset Management* ("CIBC GAM") has been appointed as sub-advisor for all CST Spark's investment mandates, effective June 23, 2026.

The sub-advisory relationship represents an important milestone in CST Spark's continued evolution and long-term growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to helping Canadian families achieve their education savings goals through trusted investment expertise and innovative portfolio solutions. There will be no changes to the investment objectives of the CST Spark Education Portfolios as a result of this portfolio adviser change.

CST Spark and CIBC GAM share a strong Canadian foundation and a common commitment to supporting the long-term financial needs of Canadians. For more than 65 years, CST has helped families save for post-secondary education, while CIBC GAM has delivered investment expertise to Canadian investors for more than 50 years.

"This announcement reflects the next stage of growth for CST Spark and reinforces our commitment to delivering strong, long-term value to Canadian families," said Peter Lewis, President and CEO, CST. "CIBC Global Asset Management's investment expertise, scale, and deep understanding of Canadian investors make them an ideal partner as we continue expanding the CST Spark platform and product offering."

CIBC GAM is a trusted investment partner to investors, advisors, and institutions worldwide, with approximately $398 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Backed by more than 50 years of experience, the firm helps clients navigate evolving market conditions through innovative investment solutions, active management, and disciplined long-term strategies.

Guided on investment strategy by Chief Investment Officer Ela Karahasanoglu CST Spark continues to focus on delivering value and meeting the evolving investment needs of Canadian families. This partnership reinforces a shared commitment to growth, innovation, and helping more Canadian families access post-secondary education savings opportunities.

For more information, visit cst.org/en/spark.

*CIBC Asset Management Inc., operating under the CIBC Global Asset Management brand.

About CST Spark Inc.

CST Spark is a Canadian mutual fund dealer providing tailored education savings solutions to help families prepare for post-secondary education. Through its CST Spark Education Portfolios, dedicated Mutual Fund Representatives and intuitive digital platform, CST Spark supports Canadians with personalized investment guidance and flexible account management tools. With 65 years of leadership in education savings, CST remains committed to helping make post-secondary education accessible to all Canadians. For more information, visit cst.org/en/spark or follow CST on LinkedIn and Instagram.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries, including C.S.T. Savings Inc., operate under the master brand CST.

About CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM)

CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of March 31, 2026, CIBC GAM managed approximately $398 billion in assets under management2. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam or follow CIBC GAM on LinkedIn and YouTube.

1CIBC Global Asset Management (previously known as TAL Global Asset Management Inc.) was founded in 1972 as a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001. 2Includes $57 billion in notional currency, $125 billion in CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. (US) and $28 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at March 31, 2026.

The CIBC logo and "CIBC Global Asset Management" are trademarks of CIBC, used under license. CIBC Global Asset Management is a brand name under which CIBC Asset Management Inc. operates

SOURCE C.S.T. Spark Inc.

Media Contact: Alexa Ciufo, Senior Communications Manager, [email protected]