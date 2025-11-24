DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Byreal , a decentralized exchange incubated by Bybit and built for the Solana ecosystem, announced a package of comprehensive platform upgrades designed to enhance liquidity efficiency and user experience. The upgrades include the introduction of Dynamic Tick Array technology, significant product and performance optimizations, and the recent launch of the social referral feature for Real Farmer , a social liquidity mining system.

Byreal Platform Update Slashes LP Costs by 95%, Adds Social Sharing for Liquidity Farming

Since its full public launch in October, Byreal has achieved significant milestones across key metrics. Currently ranking No. 5 by 30-day fees and 30-day revenue on DefiLlama's DEX on Solana rankings, Byreal has recorded over $830 million in cumulative volume.

The platform has expanded to over 40 partners across RWA, AI, infrastructure, consumer applications, and DeFi. Byreal's value delivery extends beyond conventional DeFi: as a first-day partner with xStocks, it currently supports 13 tokenized equities through an RFQ-based execution layer.

Key Highlights

Dynamic Tick Array: 95% Reduction in LP Position Opening Costs

Byreal has completed a core upgrade to its Concentrated Liquidity Market Maker (CLMM) contract by introducing Dynamic Tick Arrays. This innovative feature shifts tick initialization from costly creation in bulk to efficient on-demand creation, reducing the on-chain cost of opening liquidity provider positions by about 95%. This breakthrough significantly lowers barriers to liquidity provision and boosts overall participation efficiency in the platform.

New Portfolio Dashboard: Comprehensive Asset and Performance Tracking

The newly launched Portfolio Dashboard provides centralized asset management and strategy review capabilities, helping users evaluate their performance as liquidity providers with clarity. The refreshed interface offers intuitive tools for tracking real-time and cumulative PnL, accumulated and unclaimed fees, and additional earnings metrics such as Copy Bonus rewards. This enhancement empowers users with greater transparency and ease in reviewing their LP performance and revenue streams.

Elevated Performance: Faster Trades, Instant Sync

Byreal has strengthened its core execution performance through optimization of key modules, enabling faster trade execution and lower-latency position and status synchronization. This enhancements deliver a smoother, lower-latency user interaction for all traders.

Real Farmer: One-Click Social Liquidity Mining With Copy Bonus Rewards

Byreal's Real Farmer is a social liquidity mining system that allows users to view, share, and replicate top liquidity providers' strategies with a single click, lowering barriers to liquidity mining. The recently introduced social referral feature aims to enhance community engagement and boost participation through transparent strategy visualization.

"Byreal is committed to perfecting the on-chain experience for every trader. Our recent upgrades serve to deepen Byreal's decentralized liquidity infrastructure within the Solana ecosystem," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot at Bybit and Founder of Byreal. "We're accelerating our development of decentralized liquidity infrastructure to provide users with a more efficient and transparent on-chain market-making and trading experience," she added.

Byreal is a decentralized exchange in the Solana ecosystem incubated by Bybit. The platform focuses on providing efficient, transparent liquidity solutions for decentralized trading.

For more information, users may visit: https://www.byreal.io

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

