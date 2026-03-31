One of the world's fastest-growing skincare brands celebrates Canadian expansion with launch of new Bio Collagen Radiance Facial Mask

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Global skincare brand BYOMA, the pioneer of barrier-first skincare and leader in skin barrier education, officially launches at Sephora Canada today, marking a major milestone in the brand's continued global expansion.

Launching in 140 doors nationwide and online at Sephora making its clinically proven, barrier-boosting formulations even more accessible to Canadian consumers nationwide.

BYOMA Bio Collagen Radiance Facial Mask (CNW Group/BYOMA)

Coinciding with the retail launch, BYOMA introduces its latest revolutionary innovation -- the Bio-Collagen Radiance Face Mask ($25 CAD) -- a liquid-to-film peel off face mask, designed to deliver clinically proven instant hydration, visible radiance and strengthened skin barrier function in just 20 minutes.

Co-founded in 2022 by beauty entrepreneur Marc Elrick and Rob Brittain, BYOMA was created to address a growing skincare concern: over-treated, over-exfoliated skin. By combining barrier-first science with clinically proven actives, the brand delivers dermatologist-tested formulations designed to boost, build, balance and brighten the skin while supporting long-term barrier health: redefining the future of barrier care.

Built on the principle that better skin begins with a stronger barrier, every BYOMA formula features the brand's proprietary Tri-Ceramide Complex or targeted active ingredients to strengthen the skin's natural defences while delivering visible results. The brand has rapidly gained global momentum thanks to its science-backed approach, transparent ingredient education and accessible price point.

Today, BYOMA's global community exceeds 2 million members, supported by more than 109 clinical trials and 130,000 skin measurements conducted across clinical studies and AI-driven skin analysis.

Launching alongside BYOMA's debut at Sephora Canada, the Bio-Collagen Radiance Face Mask transforms how consumers use high-performance masking with a liquid-to-film formula clinically proven to deliver glass skin in just 20 minutes.

Powered by biomimetic Bio-Collagen and BYOMA's signature Tri-Ceramide Complex, the advanced treatment begins as a cooling pink gel before transforming into a clear, breathable film that locks in active ingredients while allowing skin to remain comfortable and flexible as it works.

Clinically proven to deliver all-day hydration in just one use, the mask helps strengthen the skin barrier by up to 36% while visibly improving radiance, smoothness and elasticity.

The launch at Sephora Canada represents a significant step in BYOMA's mission to democratize and demystify beauty by empowering consumers to make smart, informed, and educated choices through leading beauty retailers.

"From day one, BYOMA has been about barrier health and evidence-based results," said Marc Elrick, Founder and CEO of BYOMA. Consumers have been encouraged to chase quick fixes that often compromise the skin barrier. Our goal has always been to simplify skincare and solve real problems with real science."

As one of the world's fastest-growing skincare brands, BYOMA has built a reputation for simplifying routines while delivering high-performance results. With its launch at Sephora Canada, the brand expands its retail presence and introduces its barrier-first philosophy to even more Canadian consumers seeking effective, dermatologist-tested skincare.

The BYOMA skincare system is designed around four essential steps that work together to maintain a healthy skin barrier:

Step 1: Cleanse

Step 2: Tone

Step 3: Treat

Step 4: Moisturize

Step 5: Protect

Key products available at Sephora Canada include the Moisturizing Gel Cream ($22 CAD), a viral global bestseller selling one unit every six seconds, and the Milky Toner ($19 CAD), currently America's #1 milky toner.

BYOMA launches April 1, 2026 at Sephora Canada online and in stores nationwide. The Bio-Collagen Radiance Face Mask will be available exclusively at Sephora Canada as part of the launch assortment.

SOURCE BYOMA

Media Contact: Cierra LoGrasso, [email protected]