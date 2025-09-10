Bybit x FXStreet TradFi Report: Why This Week's CPI and PPI Data Is a Make-or-Break Event

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released a new Bybit x FXStreet TradFi, highlighting why this week's U.S. inflation data could be a pivotal moment for global markets.

The joint report examines the upcoming release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) on September 11 and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on September 12, both of which are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on September 17, 2025.

Key Insights:

Fed in Focus: Markets are currently pricing in a 92% probability of a rate cut from 4.5% to 4.25%, according to CME FedWatch data. Softer inflation readings could further strengthen expectations of additional cuts later this year.

Bitcoin at a Crossroads: BTC remains below its all-time high of $124,500 reached in August. A softer CPI could propel Bitcoin past $120,000 and potentially toward $135,000 by year end, while hotter-than-expected data could trigger a correction below $107,200 .

at a Crossroads: BTC remains below its all-time high of reached in August. A softer CPI could propel past and potentially toward by year end, while hotter-than-expected data could trigger a correction below . Equities Rally: The S&P 500 is holding above 6,500, with the potential to target 7,000 if inflation data eases and rate cut expectations firm up.

Cross-Asset Volatility: Inflation figures will directly impact risk assets, including cryptocurrencies , gold, silver, and growth equities, setting up traders for two critical trading windows this week.

Inflation Week: A Market-Moving Catalyst

The report underscores that falling inflation would give the Fed more flexibility to ease monetary policy, boosting liquidity across asset classes. Conversely, stronger-than-expected inflation would likely force policymakers to remain cautious, restraining rallies in both traditional and digital markets.

The full Bybit x FXStreet TradFi Report is available now on Bybit's official platform, providing traders with in-depth analysis, technical insights, and actionable strategies to navigate one of the most important weeks for global markets this year.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit